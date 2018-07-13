SC dismisses petition challenging former PM Abbasi’s NA-57 candidature

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been given the all-clear to contest from NA-57 Rawalpindi I

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s candidature for NA-57 Rawalpindi, giving him the all-clear to contest the upcoming general election.

Petitioner Masood Ahmed Abbasi had moved the top court on Thursday against the approval of the former premier’s nomination papers for NA-57 Rawalpindi I constituency, alleging that the candidate “misstated facts” in his nomination papers.

The complainant had contended that Abbasi should not be permitted to join the electoral race and the verdict by the Lahore High Court should be annulled.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, part of the bench constituted by the Chief Justice of Pakistan to hear the petition, questioned that if former prime minister Abbasi had concealed facts then where was evidence suggesting the same.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the bench that Abbasi had tampered with records. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered the lawyer to inform the court what Abbasi had “misdeclared”.

Properties listed in income tax returns are also listed in the nomination papers, the chief justice remarked.

The top judge further questioned what relation the petitioner had to the case, and whether he was an opposing candidate.

The court then dismissed the petition, giving a go-ahead to the former PM to contest the July 25 election from NA-57 Rawalpindi I.

On July 29, the Lahore High Court had allowed Abbasi to contest from his home constituency of NA-57 Rawalpindi I.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi had accepted Abbasi's appeal against the appellate tribunal's decision of rejecting his nomination papers and disqualifying him for life.