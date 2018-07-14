Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jul 14 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan's Qaisar Khan wins Bronze at judo competition in Hong Kong

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jul 14, 2018

Qaiser Khan after winning Bronze medal 

Pakistan’s Qaisar Khan has won the Bronze medal in Hong Kong cadets Asian Cup Judo Championship to improve his chances for qualification to the Youth Olympics.

Qaiser defeated opponents from Hungary, Iran and Malaysian on way to reaching the quarterfinal. 

In the quarterfinal, Qaisar faced Chinese Taipei's Judoka, Lin Sheng-Kai, ranked 13 in the world. The Pakistani judoka won the fight by ippon. 

In the semifinal, Qaisar faced off against world no. 8, Hungarian Judoka, Veg Zsombor. Qaisar gave him a tough time and got a golden score but unfortunately lost by half point against his most experienced rival.

This performance, according to Pakistan Judo Federation, will not only improve Qaisar’s world ranking but also enhance the chances to qualify into Youth Olympics 2018.

More From Sports:

World Cup third place ensures legacy for Belgian football: coach Martinez

World Cup third place ensures legacy for Belgian football: coach Martinez

 Updated 3 hours ago
Root century sets up England´s series-levelling win over India

Root century sets up England´s series-levelling win over India

 Updated 5 hours ago
Peshawar Zalmi launches Madrasa Cricket League

Peshawar Zalmi launches Madrasa Cricket League

 Updated 6 hours ago
Croatia stand between Mbappe's France and World Cup glory

Croatia stand between Mbappe's France and World Cup glory

 Updated 6 hours ago
Kerber stuns Serena's history bid in Wimbledon final

Kerber stuns Serena's history bid in Wimbledon final

 Updated 7 hours ago
Belgium beat England 2-0 in World Cup third-place playoff

Belgium beat England 2-0 in World Cup third-place playoff

 Updated 9 hours ago
Djokovic downs Nadal in epic to reach Wimbledon final

Djokovic downs Nadal in epic to reach Wimbledon final

 Updated 9 hours ago
Maurizio Sarri appointed Chelsea's new manager

Maurizio Sarri appointed Chelsea's new manager

 Updated 10 hours ago
Weightlifter Nooh Butt wins Gold at IWF Junior World Championships

Weightlifter Nooh Butt wins Gold at IWF Junior World Championships

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM