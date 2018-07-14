Pakistan's Qaisar Khan wins Bronze at judo competition in Hong Kong

Qaiser Khan after winning Bronze medal

Pakistan’s Qaisar Khan has won the Bronze medal in Hong Kong cadets Asian Cup Judo Championship to improve his chances for qualification to the Youth Olympics.



Qaiser defeated opponents from Hungary, Iran and Malaysian on way to reaching the quarterfinal.

In the quarterfinal, Qaisar faced Chinese Taipei's Judoka, Lin Sheng-Kai, ranked 13 in the world. The Pakistani judoka won the fight by ippon.

In the semifinal, Qaisar faced off against world no. 8, Hungarian Judoka, Veg Zsombor. Qaisar gave him a tough time and got a golden score but unfortunately lost by half point against his most experienced rival.

This performance, according to Pakistan Judo Federation, will not only improve Qaisar’s world ranking but also enhance the chances to qualify into Youth Olympics 2018.