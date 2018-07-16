Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 16 2018
REUTERS

Russia to extend soccer fans' visa-free regime to end-2018

REUTERS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin on the pitch after the medals ceremony following the World Cup Final between France and Croatia in Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
 

MOSCOW: Russia will extend its visa-free travel regime for foreign soccer fans until the end of 2018, President Vladimir Putin said after the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday.

Russia allowed soccer fans to travel to Russia without visas to attend the World Cup once they obtained fan IDs that were issued to supporters with match tickets.

“I think we will do the following: for foreign fans who currently have fan IDs, we will give them multi-entry visa-free travel until the end of the year,” Putin told reporters.

