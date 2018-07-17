Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
By
REUTERS

Ukraine anti-corruption activist attacked with green liquid

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Head of the non-governmental Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitaliy Shabunin, who was splashed with brilliant green substance, uses a loud-speaker during a rally in front of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in Kiev, Ukraine, photo: Reuters

KIEV: A top Ukrainian anti-corruption activist said he suffered chemical burns on Tuesday when an assailant threw green liquid in his face as he took part in a demonstration outside a prosecutor’s office in Kiev.

Most of Vitaliy Shabunin’s face and his left hand were covered in bright green stains similar to marks left by a green solution, known as “zelyonka”, which is sold locally as an antiseptic.

“I’m sorry my eyes are closed. I have a chemical burn,” the head of the non-governmental Anti-Corruption Action Center said in a video posted online.

The incident continues a spate of violence against activists and minority groups, which non-governmental groups and Ukraine’s Western allies have said highlights a culture of impunity at odds with commitments from the authorities.

Transparency International Ukraine said the attack against Shabunin, which also involved assailants pelting him with cake, represented a “a negative tendency: escalation of unpunished violence against anti-corruption activists”.

“This situation is a shame for the law enforcement system. We demand that the management of law enforcement agencies pay attention to these cases and report on their investigation,” it said in a statement.

The Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since the pro-European leadership came to power in 2014, Ukraine has received billions of dollars in financial aid from Western allies in exchange for promises to eliminate corruption and conform to international democratic and human rights standards.

At Tuesday’s protest, Shabunin and a small group of activists were calling for the resignation of the special anti-corruption prosecutor over a decision to close an investigation into Interior Minister Arsen Avakov’s son.

The ministry has said the case was politically motivated, while Avakov has denied his son embezzled state money.

Comments

More From World:

US pays Trump's Scotland golf resort $77,000 ahead of visit

US pays Trump's Scotland golf resort $77,000 ahead of visit

 Updated an hour ago
Air China flights cut over vaping pilot emergency

Air China flights cut over vaping pilot emergency

 Updated 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia executes seven in one day

Saudi Arabia executes seven in one day

 Updated 2 hours ago
Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week: Senate panel chair

Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week: Senate panel chair

 Updated 4 hours ago
Syrian rebels, Iran reach deal to evacuate villages: sources

Syrian rebels, Iran reach deal to evacuate villages: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
At least two dead in building collapse near Delhi

At least two dead in building collapse near Delhi

 Updated an hour ago
India orders all Mother Teresa care homes inspected

India orders all Mother Teresa care homes inspected

 Updated 4 hours ago
India rights watchdog sounds alarm over farmer suicides

India rights watchdog sounds alarm over farmer suicides

 Updated 4 hours ago
Indian police arrest 18 for repeated rape of 12-year-old girl

Indian police arrest 18 for repeated rape of 12-year-old girl

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM