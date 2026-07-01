Indian defence minister's resignation sought for concealing military deaths in May conflict

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during an event. — AFP/File

Congress accuses minister of misleading parliament.

Opposition party says Modi government is built on lies.

India confirms six military deaths from May 2025 conflict.

India's main opposition Congress party has demanded the resignation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accusing him of misleading parliament over military casualties during May 2025 conflict with Pakistan, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

The party also called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise over the deaths of six military personnel during the May 2025 operation.

The demands came days after the Indian government, on June 26, officially disclosed the names of six armed forces personnel who died during the conflict.

The names were added to the Roll of Honour on the National War Memorial website, marking the first official confirmation of military casualties from Operation Sindoor, according to The Hindu.

On May 6-7 last year, India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan following an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed eight Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafale, and dozens of drones.

The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Speaking at a press conference, Congress Ex-servicemen Department Chairperson colonel (retd) Rohit Chaudhry and wing commander (retd) Anuma Acharya alleged that the government had withheld information about the deaths of five Indian Army personnel and one Indian Air Force serviceman.

They said the delay in disclosing the casualties had denied the personnel the public recognition and honour they deserved.

“When Rajnath Singh was lying in Parliament that no soldier had suffered any loss, BJP MPs were clapping. The foundation of the Modi government is built on lies. They have no right to remain in power,” the Congress member said.

In a separate move, India Today reported that Member of Parliament KC Venugopal on Tuesday sought privilege proceedings against the defence minister, alleging that he misled the Lok Sabha over the deaths of six Indian military personnel — five from the army and one from the air force.