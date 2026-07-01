Shipping companies, unions still consider Hormuz a warzone

A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 29, 2026. — Reuters/File

Unions and shipping companies said on Wednesday that they would continue to designate the Strait of Hormuz as a warlike operations area, after two ships were attacked despite a ceasefire between Iran and the US.

"This decision recognises the continuing and significant risk to life and the rapidly evolving situation in the area," said a joint statement by International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) union and the Joint Negotiating Group (JNG), an umbrella organisation representing shipping owners.

A source familiar with the discussions told AFP that "Had the ships not been struck on two separate days since last Thursday, and had entries and exits continued smoothly, it is likely this week could have seen a change" in the designation.

The status will now last until at least July 9 and will be reassessed weekly, the statement said.

The Strait of Hormuz was first designated a warlike operations area on March 5, after ships trying to cross the vital energy passageway were attacked.

The status covers ships whose owners are signatories of the International Bargaining Forum's (IBF) labour agreements — around 15,000 vessels worldwide, according to the IBF.

Under the designation, covered mariners get paid double, increasing costs for shipping companies, among other benefits.

Merchant vessels have been heavily affected by the Middle East conflict since March 1, when Iran shut down the vital passage in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes.

At least 14 seafarers have been killed and more than 40 ships attacked during the conflict.

The most recent strikes occurred on Thursday and Saturday last week, prompting the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to suspend a short-lived plan to evacuate the 11,000 seafarers still stranded in the Gulf.