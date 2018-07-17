Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

CJP Saqib Nisar dances to traditional tunes in Gilgit-Baltistan

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

Cheif Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was seen to be in a good mood while enjoying some free time during a visit to Gilgit-Baltistan Tuesday morning. 

Donned in the traditional woolen dress of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Chief Justice was seen dancing to the tunes of the local music alongside others.  

The traditional dress, Shuqa, is the most distinct winter clothing of the region and has remained unchanged and perfectly functional for centuries. 

The chief justice can also be seen wearing the traditional cap from Gilgit-Baltistan; pharati khoe. The plume over the cap adds elegance and grace to it. 

