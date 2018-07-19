Police arrest Raiwind shopkeeper for subjecting minor to sexual abuse

Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: Authorities apprehended Wednesday night an alleged rapist who subjected a minor to sexual abuse from here near Raiwind, Geo News reported.

According to police, a resident of Basti Amin Pura said his seven-year-old daughter was sexually molested by a shopkeeper in his neighbourhood when he sent her to buy groceries.



The survivor's father added that the shopkeeper had manipulated his daughter in order to take her back to his home and rape her.

Authorities, however, added that the minor girl had been sent to the hospital for a medical check-up.