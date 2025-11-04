Four Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters

Weapons and ammunition recovered from killed terrorists: ISPR

Says sanitisation operations underway to remove remaining threats.

Adds counterterror drive under Azm-e-Istehkam continues nationwide.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces neutralised four terrorists belonging to Indian-proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that security forces on the night of November 1, 2025, conducted an IBO on the reported presence of militants belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and, resultantly, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR added.

It said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

The ISPR statement further said a sanitisation operation was commenced to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area.

It added that the relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision "Azm-e-Istehkam" — as approved by the federal apex committee on the National Action Plan (Nap) by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating four terrorists in Kalat IBO.

In a statement, the president said the nation stands firmly with its forces in their resolve to root out terrorism under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

The development comes a day after the military’s media wing said it had killed at least three terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operations were conducted in KP's North Waziristan and Tank districts.

In North Waziristan's Esham, security personnel picked up the movement of a group of khawarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The troops effectively engaged the group of terrorists and killed them via a precise and skilful engagement, the military's media wing said.

Pakistan has been grappling with rising terror incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime took power in 2021.

The government in Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Taliban regime to rein in terrorist groups responsible for countless attacks in Pakistan.

However, the Taliban regime largely remained indifferent to Pakistan's demands and provided refuge to multiple terrorist groups targeting security forces and civilians.

Instead of addressing Pakistan's concerns about cross-border terrorism, the Taliban regime resorted to unprovoked firing along the border on October 12.

Islamabad and Kabul extended their ceasefire last week after days-long Istanbul talks from October 25 to 30, where both sides also reached an understanding to establish a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure peace and penalise any violator.

In the next round of talks, Islamabad and Kabul would finalise operational details of the joint framework in Istanbul on November 6.