Zardari urges global financial reforms, debt relief to support social development

President Asif Ali Zardari addresses Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, November 4, 2025.

President notes BISP globally recognised social protection model.

Warns water disputes pose threat to 240 million Pakistanis.

Reaffirms support for Palestine and Kashmir self-determination.



President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday called for comprehensive global financial reforms, including debt relief and equitable taxation, to enable developing countries to pursue social justice and sustainable development.

Addressing the Second World Summit for Social Development, he said existing international financial structures place disproportionate burdens on poorer nations, limiting their ability to invest in people-centric progress.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to social justice, inclusive development, and global solidarity, emphasising the need to eradicate poverty, promote decent work, and ensure equality and human rights for all.

The president expressed full support for the Doha Political Declaration, highlighting that the country’s vision for inclusiveness and sustainable development aligns with the spirit of the Doha Declaration. “Pakistan remains steadfast in placing people at the centre of policy”, he added.

Showcasing Pakistan’s progress, he cited the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which has empowered over nine million families through income assistance, healthcare, and education. The initiative, he said, “is recognised globally as one of the best social protection models.”

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), pledging to raise literacy to 90% and ensure every child attends school within five years.

The president also mentioned initiatives such as the National Youth Internship Programme and green and resilient housing projects, which aim to empower youth and strengthen climate resilience through nature-based solutions like mangrove restoration.

President Zardari also expressed grave concern over the “weaponisation of water” and violations of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling them a “serious threat” to the livelihoods of 240 million Pakistanis.

He also condemned the genocide, apartheid, and mass starvation in Palestine, calling for a just and lasting peace. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir, linking both struggles as two sides of the same coin in the pursuit of justice and self-determination.

“Development must begin and end with the betterment of people,” Zardari said, adding: “We must rise above all differences to embark on a path of compassion and progress for all.”