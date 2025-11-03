Sanaullah says 27th amendment not 'storm', insists democracy faces no threat

PM's Adviser on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in this undated photo. — APP/File

Senator calls for forming stronger constitutional court.

Rules out amendment without full political consensus.

NFC talks to reveal political satisfaction levels.



Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah said on Monday the proposed 27th constitutional amendment was needlessly being portrayed as a "storm", whereas it posed no threat to democracy or the political system.

"Discussions on the matters raised by Bilawal Bhutto have been ongoing for months," he said during an appearance on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", adding that the government would consult coalition partners and bring matters forward after consensus.

The PML-N formally approached the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for their support in introducing the amendment, which would establish a Constitutional Court, and make certain changes to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

This tweak also sought to amend Article 243 — which pertains to the supreme command of the armed forces — as well as several other key constitutional adjustments, according to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Other proposals included the introduction of executive magistrates, provisions for the transfer of judges, and the removal of protections related to provincial shares in the NFC Award.

Sanaullah noted that talks on the amendment had only just begun, stressing that all stakeholders would be consulted before any draft was finalised. "If an amendment is being introduced, it contains nothing that endangers democracy," he asserted.

The senior politician said it would be more appropriate for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to bring forward a mutually agreed document.

He added that there was no disagreement on forming a constitutional court, a proposal included in the Charter of Democracy.

"Our stance from day one has been that a constitutional court should exist," he said. "Everyone agrees that such a court would handle matters more effectively and sustainably."

He recalled that the idea of a constitutional bench instead of a constitutional court had originally come from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while the PPP had already signed the Charter of Democracy, which included the court's creation.

Sanaullah further stated that the authority to transfer judges should rest with the Judicial Commission rather than the government. Commenting on fiscal issues, he said that once discussions on the NFC began, it would become clear "who is satisfied and who is not".

The minister also mentioned that PM Shehbaz Sharif had spoken twice with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister, reaffirming that "no constitutional amendment will be made without complete consensus".

The proposed amendment was rejected by the former ruling party, saying the tweak would "abolish the independence of the judiciary" and urged the Bilawal Bhutto-led party to take a stand against the tweak.