Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Village turns into artificial lake after glacier melts in Gilgit-Baltistan

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

An artificial lake was created in the Ishkoman valley of Ghizer district after a small glacier melted into Barsuwat Nullah, it emerged on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab 
1

GHIZER: An artificial lake was created in the Ishkoman valley of Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan after a small glacier melted into Barsuwat Nullah, it emerged on Thursday. 

The Barsuwat area lies at a distance of 60km from Gahkuch, the district headquarters of Ghizer district. The Ishkoman valley is situated near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.

A village in the area was turned into a lake after the flow of the Immit River was blocked due to the melted glacier. 

Dozens of houses and families were affected after an artificial lake was created in the Ishkoman valley of Ghizer district on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab
 

Dozens of houses and families were affected. Hundreds of kanals of cultivated land were submerged and crops damaged.

Reports of locals trapped in different areas were also received. 

As landslides in the area continue, the land routes connecting to upper parts of Immit have been blocked. 

As landslides in the area continue, the land routes connecting to upper parts of Immit have been blocked. Photo: Geo News screen grab  

Residents of the area have complained that authorities have not extended any support. 

This year the current heatwave has also contributed to the melting of the glacier. The snow falling in February to March cannot convert into glaciers and when heat rises in summer, the snow starts melting, resulting in floods and avalanches.

On January 4, 2010, at least 20 people died in a landslide that blocked the Hunza River, creating the Attabad lake that gradually expanded 23 kilometres upstream, submerging four villages – Ainabad, Shishkat, Gulmit and Gulkin. The landslide had also blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH), a vital trade link to China, cutting off 26,000 people in Upper Hunza Valley, also known as Gojal Valley. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

Updated an hour ago
Police arrest Raiwind shopkeeper for subjecting minor to sexual abuse

Police arrest Raiwind shopkeeper for subjecting minor to sexual abuse

 Updated 3 hours ago
MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

 Updated 3 hours ago
Govt responsible for candidates' security even if not informed beforehand

Govt responsible for candidates' security even if not informed beforehand

 Updated 7 hours ago
Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

 Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam likely to be shifted to Sihala rest house: sources

Nawaz, Maryam likely to be shifted to Sihala rest house: sources

 Updated 10 hours ago
Judges' phones are tapped, lives not safe: Justice Shaukat Siddiqui

Judges' phones are tapped, lives not safe: Justice Shaukat Siddiqui

 Updated 11 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis won't be able to vote in election: NADRA officials

Overseas Pakistanis won't be able to vote in election: NADRA officials

 Updated 13 hours ago
ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM