Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Malaysia to release report on missing flight MH370 on July 30

By
REUTERS

Friday Jul 20, 2018

A man looks at a message board for passengers, onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, during its fourth annual remembrance event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters 
 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will release on July 30 a long-awaited report into the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, the transport minister said on Friday.

In May, Malaysia called off a privately-funded underwater search for the aircraft, which became one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries when it vanished with 239 aboard en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.

The investigation team would brief families of those aboard on the report at the transport ministry on July 30, said the minister, Anthony Loke.

“Every word recorded by the investigation team will be tabled in this report,” he told reporters, adding that a news conference would follow the closed-door briefing.

Malaysia to pay firm $70m if it finds MH370 plane in 90 days

The aircraft disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014 with 239 people on board

“We are committed to the transparency of this report,” Loke added. “It will be tabled fully, without any editing, additions, or redactions.”

The report will be put online, with hard copies distributed to families and accredited media, among others, Loke said, adding, “The whole international community will have access to the report.”

Voice 370, a group representing the relatives, has previously urged the Malaysian government for a review of the flight, including “any possible falsification or elimination of records related to MH370 and its maintenance”.

The only confirmed traces of the Boeing 777 aircraft have been three wing fragments washed up on Indian Ocean coasts.

MH370 search reveals hidden undersea world

The search has uncovered a previously unknown undersea world of volcanoes, deep valleys and soaring ridges

The search Malaysia called off on May 29, by US-based firm Ocean Infinity, covered 112,000 sq km (43,243 sq miles) in the southern Indian Ocean within three months, ending with no significant new findings.

It was the second major search after Australia, China and Malaysia ended a fruitless A$200-million ($147.06 million) search across an area of 120,000 sq km (46,332 sq miles) last year.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said Malaysia would consider resuming the search if new clues came to light.

Comments

More From World:

Morocco’s litter-strewn beaches kick up a stink

Morocco’s litter-strewn beaches kick up a stink

 Updated an hour ago
Turkish police detain wife of slain Daesh 'war minister' Shishani

Turkish police detain wife of slain Daesh 'war minister' Shishani

 Updated 3 hours ago
South Korean court sentences president Park to another eight years in jail

South Korean court sentences president Park to another eight years in jail

 Updated 3 hours ago
Modi faces no-confidence vote as opposition mounts pressure

Modi faces no-confidence vote as opposition mounts pressure

Updated 5 hours ago
Eleven dead as boat capsizes and sinks in Missouri lake

Eleven dead as boat capsizes and sinks in Missouri lake

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan's cooperation key to durable political settlement in Afghanistan: Gen Joseph

Pakistan's cooperation key to durable political settlement in Afghanistan: Gen Joseph

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM