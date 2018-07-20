Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
REUTERS

South Korean court sentences president Park to another eight years in jail

By
REUTERS

Friday Jul 20, 2018

South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, August 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters 
1

SEOUL: A South Korean court sentenced former president Park Geun-hye to eight more years in prison on Friday after finding her guilty on charges of causing loss of government funds and interfering in a 2016 parliamentary election.

Park has already been sentenced to 24 years in jail after she was found guilty by a lower court in April of separate charges including bribery, abuse of power and coercion.

All sentences must be served consecutively if they are upheld, a court spokeswoman said.

Park became South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be forced from office last year when the Constitutional Court ordered her out over a scandal that exposed a web of corruption between political leaders and the country’s powerful conglomerates, or chaebol.

Thousands gather in South Korea for fifth week of protests against Park

Park, 66, has denied wrongdoing and was not present in court.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Park colluded with her former aides to cause the loss of government funds worth about 30 billion won ($26.49 million) from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The money was from a “special activity fund” allocated to the spy agency, totaling 4 billion won every year but exempt from state audits or parliamentary reports. Two of the three former NIS directors involved were sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison last month, and the third to three years.

Park was also found guilty of interfering in the ruling party’s selection of candidates for the parliamentary election, breaching the president’s obligations to honour the party system.

“Park’s private use of the funds weakened the principles of executing government funds, and barred the country’s chief spy agency from using the funds for its core duty of protecting the country and the people,” presiding judge Seong Chang-ho said as he delivered the verdict.

“This event could have caused danger for the country and the people, so a rigorous punishment for the defendant is needed,” he said.

An appeal against the ruling can be lodged, Seong said.

Prosecutors had sought a 15-year sentence and a 80 billion won fine for Park.

Comments

More From World:

Morocco’s litter-strewn beaches kick up a stink

Morocco’s litter-strewn beaches kick up a stink

 Updated an hour ago
Turkish police detain wife of slain Daesh 'war minister' Shishani

Turkish police detain wife of slain Daesh 'war minister' Shishani

 Updated 3 hours ago
Malaysia to release report on missing flight MH370 on July 30

Malaysia to release report on missing flight MH370 on July 30

 Updated 5 hours ago
Modi faces no-confidence vote as opposition mounts pressure

Modi faces no-confidence vote as opposition mounts pressure

Updated 5 hours ago
Eleven dead as boat capsizes and sinks in Missouri lake

Eleven dead as boat capsizes and sinks in Missouri lake

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan's cooperation key to durable political settlement in Afghanistan: Gen Joseph

Pakistan's cooperation key to durable political settlement in Afghanistan: Gen Joseph

 Updated 7 hours ago
Peruvians march against corruption as head of judiciary resigns

Peruvians march against corruption as head of judiciary resigns

 Updated 8 hours ago
Russia shows off Putin's 'super weapons'

Russia shows off Putin's 'super weapons'

 Updated 10 hours ago
Saudi court awards 1,200 lashes to two men for assaulting security officers

Saudi court awards 1,200 lashes to two men for assaulting security officers

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM