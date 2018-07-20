Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jul 20 2018
Singapore says hackers stole 1.5 m health records in record cyberattack

Friday Jul 20, 2018

Singaporean authorities say the theft is the city state's biggest data breach to date. Photo: AFP file
 

SINGAPORE: Hackers have stolen health records belonging to 1.5 million Singaporeans, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who was specifically targeted in the city state’s biggest ever data breach, authorities said Friday.

Singapore’s health and information ministries said a government database was broken into in a "deliberate, targeted and well-planned" strike, describing the attack as "unprecedented".

"Attackers specifically and repeatedly targeted the personal particulars and outpatient information of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong," health minister Gan Kim Yong told a media conference.

Officials declined to elaborate on the identity of the hackers citing "operational security".

Wealthy Singapore is hyper-connected and on a drive to digitise government databases and essential services.

While the city-state has some of the most advanced military weaponry in the region, authorities have long warned of cyber breaches, with attackers ranging from high-school students in their basements to criminals and state-actors.

In 2017, hackers broke into a defence ministry database, stealing the information of some 850 army conscripts and ministry staff.

