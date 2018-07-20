MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Friday that his party has not yet received permission to hold public gatherings at Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Hyderabad.



The party chief said that the state should tell them whether they are allowed to contest the forthcoming polls or not so that they can make a new course of action.

Kanwar Naveed Jameel, the party leader and candidate for a provincial seat in Karachi, alleged that dozens of party workers have been arrested from Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad.

"A few were released and there are numbers of them who are still missing," said Jamil.

The MQM-P has nominated its candidates for the national and provincial seats in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur.

Earlier, in a press conference in Hyderabad, the central party leader Faisal Sabzwari alleged that the local administration is involved in confiscating banners and party flags.