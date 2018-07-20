Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 20, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Friday that his party has not yet received permission to hold public gatherings at Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Hyderabad.

The party chief said that the state should tell them whether they are allowed to contest the forthcoming polls or not so that they can make a new course of action. 

Kanwar Naveed Jameel, the party leader and candidate for a provincial seat in Karachi, alleged that dozens of party workers have been arrested from Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad.

"A few were released and there are numbers of them who are still missing," said Jamil.

The MQM-P has nominated its candidates for the national and provincial seats in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur.

Earlier, in a press conference in Hyderabad, the central party leader Faisal Sabzwari alleged that the local administration is involved in confiscating banners and party flags.

More From Election :

Where will Imran Khan cast his vote?

Where will Imran Khan cast his vote?

 Updated 9 minutes ago
Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Fake campaign posters become a nuisance for public

Fake campaign posters become a nuisance for public

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ali Musa Gilani's convoy attacked in Multan

Ali Musa Gilani's convoy attacked in Multan

 Updated 2 hours ago
NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

 Updated 3 hours ago
MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

 Updated 4 hours ago
Lack of clean drinking water biggest problem facing NA-29 Peshawar

Lack of clean drinking water biggest problem facing NA-29 Peshawar

Updated 4 hours ago
Election campaigning continues with disregard to animal rights

Election campaigning continues with disregard to animal rights

 Updated 5 hours ago
PML-N, PTI in electoral alliance with banned outfits against PPP, says Bilawal

PML-N, PTI in electoral alliance with banned outfits against PPP, says Bilawal

Updated 5 hours ago
Around 1.6 million polling staff to be deployed on election day: ECP

Around 1.6 million polling staff to be deployed on election day: ECP

 Updated 8 hours ago
Imran, Bilawal, Asfandyar Wali, Sherpao among politicians in danger: interior minister

Imran, Bilawal, Asfandyar Wali, Sherpao among politicians in danger: interior minister

Updated 9 hours ago
Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

 Updated 10 hours ago
A female candidate’s faceless election campaign

A female candidate’s faceless election campaign

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan's 80,000 prisoners denied right to vote in upcoming election

Pakistan's 80,000 prisoners denied right to vote in upcoming election

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM