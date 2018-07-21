Shehbaz among 31 others issued notices for violating electoral code of conduct

District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Syed Ahmad Fawad issued notices to former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif among 31 other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates, office-bearers and activists over violation of the Election Commission of Pakistan Code of Conduct.



According to a spokesperson, the PML-N office-bearers had filed an application for permission for a public meeting by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Al-Fateh Sports Complex near Saleemi Chowk in Faisalabad. The DMO had also granted them permission for holding a meeting at the designated site.

However, they held the rally at Saleemi Chowk without getting the permission of the administration. The party supporters also used containers to block the Habib Jalib Road for the rally.



The DMO also issued warning to the meeting organisers to refrain from holding gatherings at un-permitted places, but they failed to comply with the orders and caused law and order situation and blocked traffic and created inconvenience for the public at large.



Therefore, the DMO/DC issued notice under Section 234 of the Election Act 2017 to 31 accused violators on charge of holding procession/public rally at unspecified place and timings, holding car rallies, non-abiding by the directions/advice of police/LEA on duty with regard to the right of road, non-submission of notice three days in advance for changing public meeting and announcement of development schemes in the meeting.

The notices have been issued to Shehbaz, Tallal Chaudry, Ali Gohar Baloch, Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Rana Sanaullah, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Abid Sher Ali, Mian Abdul Mannan, Muhammad Afzal Khan, among others.

The PML-N leaders have been directed to submit their written replies by July 23, 2018. Otherwise, necessary legal action would be taken against them under Election Act 2017.