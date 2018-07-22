Can't connect right now! retry
Khawar Khan

Over 30,000 people suffer from head injuries annually:report

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

According to research, more than 80 youngsters become victims of motorcycle accidents every day due to not wearing helmets. Photo: Reporter
 

KARACHI: More than 30,000 people suffer from head injuries annually, according to Dr Ali Raza who is the head of the Neuro Trauma Department at Jinnah Medical Post Graduates Center (JPMC).

Speaking at the Research and Updates in Neuroscience Conference (RUN) at the JPMC, Raza said more than 80 youngsters become victims of motorcycle accidents every day due to not wearing helmets.

He urged the conference attendees to spread the message of wearing helmets which could save a life.

While speaking to Geo News, Dr Lal Rehman, the director education of neurosurgery and neuroscience at JPMC said, the majority of people suffer from brain hemorrhage due to not wearing helmets while riding a motorcycle.

Currently, the JPMC Neuro Trauma Unit is the only place in the country which is providing the latest technology and treatment regarding neurological and surgical issues, with machines such as Cyberknife, Gamma Knife and radiotherapy at the hospital, Rehman stated.

