Study finds eating one egg per week may reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease

Eggs have been a part of the human diet since before modern humans existed. While they are rich in nutrients, affordable, and widely available, their role in health has long been debated.

A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition may help restore eggs’ positive reputation. Researchers found that consuming one egg per week was linked to a 47% lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease compared to eating eggs less than once a month, reported Medical News Today.

The study also revealed that those who included eggs in their diet had less accumulation of harmful proteins tied to Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s, the most common type of dementia, remains without a cure despite years of research. Effective treatments to slow its progression are also limited. This has led scientists to explore lifestyle factors, such as diet, that may influence risk.

Previous studies have highlighted the importance of choline—a nutrient vital for brain function—and suggested a connection between moderate choline intake and a lower risk of dementia. Eggs, as noted by the study’s authors, are the best dietary source of choline and therefore merit attention.

Choline supports various critical functions: it’s needed to produce the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, is key to building cell membranes, and has protective effects on the brain. The nutrient also influences gene expression related to memory and cognition through epigenetic mechanisms.

Although the body can produce choline, it doesn’t make enough on its own, so dietary intake is necessary. In addition to choline, eggs are also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining brain health with age. Unfortunately, many adults in the US don't get enough of these healthy fats.

In summary, the study suggests that eating at least one egg per week may help lower Alzheimer’s risk. The authors believe that the combination of choline and omega-3s in eggs may work together to support cognitive health as we grow older.