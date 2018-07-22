Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jul 22, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday called the verdict of special anti-narcotics court against Hanif Abbasi similar to the decisions given by the courts on Bhutto case and Nawaz Sharif hijacking case.

A special anti-narcotics court sentenced Abbasi to life in ephedrine quota case late Saturday, just four days before the general election in the country. Abbasi, who was contesting the upcoming election from NA-60 Rawalpindi, faced charges of misusing 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010.

Addressing a press conference with Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) leader Shah Owais Noorani, he said that there will be questions if verdicts are given late at 11pm.

Noorani extended his party's support to the Rafique against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for the forthcoming election.

"Our workers will campaign for Rafique. His services for the Pakistan Railway is a matter of pride," he added.

Rafique said that PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi faced grave injustice, adding that he doesn’t have time to respond on Imran's statements but he can only pray for his guidance.

"I can say it confidently that PML-N will win all national and provincial seats of Lahore," he added. “We will give a landmark defeat to the PTI.”

A former MNA from Rawalpindi, Abbasi was expected to have a tough electoral contest on July 25 with Sheikh Rasheed — who is allied with the PML-N's arch-rival, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. 

