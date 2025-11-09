KP CM Sohail Afridi booked under PECA over statements against state institutions

This undated photo shows KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. — Facebook/@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

Case registered at Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre.

Videos allegedly attempt to harm reputation of security institutions.

KP CM booked in case under Peca Act over complaint of NCCIA SI.

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) after his videos circulated on social media allegedly tarnishing the reputation of state and national security institutions.

The First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is available to Geo News, was lodged at the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad, with a sub-inspector from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) listed as the complainant.

Advertisement

The legal action comes after Afridi gave a media talk outside Adiala Jail in which he reportedly made "false, misleading, derogatory, and intimidating" remarks against state institutions.

Videos of the remarks were also circulated via the official social media page of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the ruling party in KP.

The FIR stated that the accused "is also found to be involved in preparing, publishing, sharing, and circulating fake and misleading content publicly on social media with the intention to incite violence, create racial hatred, panic, fear, and disorder among the general public, along with promoting anti-state sentiments, which are detrimental to the security, integrity, and stability of Pakistan."

It further stated that after the registration of the case, the investigation was entrusted to NCCIA's SI Waseem Khan.

On Friday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned KP CM Afridi's recent criticism of the security forces, saying he had crossed all limits of ingratitude in a province where the highest number of soldiers had embraced martyrdom.

In his forceful response, the interior minister asserted that such comments about the "brave sons of Pakistan" were "intolerable, baseless, and factually incorrect."

"No patriotic person can make such a statement about the courageous officers and soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation," Naqvi stated.

He said the chief minister’s remarks were an attempt to appease the "eternal enemy".

Naqvi highlighted the acknowledged services and sacrifices of the armed forces, noting: "The entire nation and the world recognise the unmatched sacrifices of our security forces. The officers and soldiers of the security forces have nurtured peace with their precious lives."

Concluding his condemnation, Naqvi demanded that the KP chief minister should apologise to the nation for incitement against the security forces.