PM Shehbaz lauds coalition partners for backing 27th Amendment

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses dinner of senators from government and coalition parties in Islamabad on November 9, 2025. — Facebook/@PTVNewsOfficial

Cabinet-approved draft to be tabled in Senate tomorrow.

Joint committee okays 49 proposed constitutional tweaks.

Opposition parties boycott session on 27th Amendment.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised coalition partners for their support in advancing the 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling the achievement a reflection of "national unity and collective resolve".

The premier hosted a dinner of government and coalition senators after a joint parliamentary committee comprising legislators from the Senate and National Assembly's standing committees on law and justice approved the complete draft of the proposed 27th Amendment, sources told Geo News earlier today.

The premier said all allied parties "stood firmly behind the government’s national approach", adding that the spirit of cooperation had strengthened the federation.

"The government and all coalition partners worked together for better governance and harmony among the provinces," the prime minister remarked, appreciating their role in the amendment's approval process.

He said every milestone achieved under the current government was the outcome of mutual understanding and teamwork between the ruling party and its allies.

"Our diplomatic achievements and Pakistan's enhanced global standing mirror the unity and coordination among all coalition partners," he added.

PM Shehbaz noted that the country's economic situation was gradually improving, crediting political stability and responsible governance for steering Pakistan in the right direction.

"With the grace of Allah, political and economic stability have set the nation on the correct path," he said, stressing that collective efforts were key to ensuring prosperity.

He also extended gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari and leaders of all coalition parties for their valuable cooperation and support in strengthening democracy and national cohesion.

The joint committee held its key session today which was chaired by Senator Farooq H Naek and MNA Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk and granted clause-by-clause approval to 49 proposed amendments.

However, Opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), and Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM), boycotted the session as their members did not turn up for the meeting.

The draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, already approved by the cabinet, will be presented in the Senate tomorrow (Monday), the sources confirmed.

The tweaks proposed by the coalition parties will be reconsidered in a meeting scheduled for tomorrow, the sources said.

The approval of amendments included tweaks to the Article 243, marking a key step in advancing the constitutional tweaks.

Currently, Article 243 of the Constitution entrusts the President of Pakistan with the supreme command of the armed forces, while stipulating that their control and command shall rest with the federal government.

The federal government, a day earlier, presented a bill of the 27th Constitutional Amendment — proposing sweeping changes to the country's judicial system as well as the military command structure — in the Senate.

The amendment proposes a change in Article 243, seeking to abolish the "Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee" (CJCSC) position and introduce a new title, "Chief of Defence Forces".

Other proposals include the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court and revisions to the process of appointing high court judges.

The proposed amendment also aims to reduce the powers of the Supreme Court, with some authorities shifted to the proposed Constitutional Court, and immunity to the president from criminal proceedings for life.

After the conclusion of the session, Senator Naek confirmed that the committee gave approval to the basic draft of the constitutional amendment, adding that he and the law minister have been given powers by the members for some tweaks.

However, the federal government has requested extra time to review proposals regarding renaming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and increasing provincial assembly seats in Balochistan, said the sources.

"Both proposals will undergo further consideration, and final decisions are expected tomorrow," they added. The consultations are a pre-requisite step, needed to be taken before finally presenting the 27th Amendment's draft for approval in the Parliament.

Salient features of 27th Constitutional Amendment