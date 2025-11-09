Karachi's University Road to remain closed from Nov 10 to Dec 30

Work underway at Karachi's University Road. — Reporter

Karachi's University Road will remain closed from November 10 to December 30 as Karachi Water and Sewerage System Improvement Project (KWSSIP) launched a new project, officials said on Sunday.

In a statement, the authorities said that the road closure is necessary to lay water pipelines under the K-4 supply scheme, with 2.7 kilometres of lines to be installed between NIPA Chowrangi and Federal Urdu University.

In the first phase of the augmentation plan, work will cover NIPA Chowrangi to Federal Urdu University, while the second phase will extend from Hasan Square to NIPA Chowrangi, KWSSIP officials added.

During the project's development work, 96-inch and 72-inch water lines will be installed, with a deadline set for December 30.

To ease traffic congestion, vehicles will be diverted via NIPA Chowrangi toward Aladin Park as an alternate route, authorities said.

Officials urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate during the ongoing development work, which is part of the broader K-4 water supply initiative aimed at improving Karachi’s water distribution network.

Commuters along University Road continue to face difficulties due to damaged and deteriorating roads as the multibillion-rupee BRT project, under construction for the past three years, remains incomplete.