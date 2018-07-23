Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jul 23 2018
By
REUTERS

Three men arrested over acid attack on three-year-old British boy

By
REUTERS

Monday Jul 23, 2018

The store where the incident occurred. Photo: PA 

LONDON: British police have arrested three men in London after a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in the English city of Worcester.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious burns to his arm and face after an incident at the Home Bargains store in Worcester, central England, on Saturday.

“He has since been discharged but the long-term implications of his injuries are unknown at this time,” West Mercia police said.

Police said they had arrested three men, aged 22, 25 and 26, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. 

Another 39-year-old man remains in custody.

Britain has seen a steep rise in acid attacks recently and the government is taking action to tighten sales of corrosive substances, particularly to those aged under 18.

Comments

More From World:

Trump’s threats are ‘psychological warfare’: Iran general

Trump’s threats are ‘psychological warfare’: Iran general

 Updated 11 hours ago
Russian foreign minister visiting Israel Monday for Syria talks

Russian foreign minister visiting Israel Monday for Syria talks

 Updated 11 hours ago
Kabul suicide attack death toll rises to 23: health official

Kabul suicide attack death toll rises to 23: health official

 Updated 12 hours ago
Indonesian jailers busted over fancy cells

Indonesian jailers busted over fancy cells

 Updated 14 hours ago
Turkey hails Ozil's decision to quit Germany side

Turkey hails Ozil's decision to quit Germany side

 Updated 15 hours ago
Japan reopens beaches hit by 2011 nuclear, tsunami disaster

Japan reopens beaches hit by 2011 nuclear, tsunami disaster

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM