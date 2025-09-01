 
Trump calls on pharmaceutical companies to justify success of Covid drugs

US president says there is disagreement on whether drugs saved lives

By
Reuters
|

September 01, 2025

US President Donald Trump speaks as he signs documents in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US February 4, 2025. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks as he signs documents in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US February 4, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday called on pharmaceutical companies to justify the success of their drugs intended to treat Covid.

He said there is disagreement on whether the drugs saved lives.

"With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public."

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details 

