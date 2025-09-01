Earthquakes have frequently rattled Afghanistan, Pakistan in recent years

Afghan men search for their belongings amidst the rubble of a collapsed house after a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan around midnight, in Dara Mazar, in Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 1, 2025. — Reuters

More than 800 people are dead and over 2,500 injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the rugged eastern region of Afghanistan, the region's latest instance of increased seismic activity.

Here are previous such disasters of recent years in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region which lies at the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

2025

A magnitude 5.6 quake hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on August 27.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on August 19, at a depth of 186 km (115 miles).

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck central Pakistan on June 29, with its epicentre at a depth of 149 km (93 miles).

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Pakistan on May 10, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Quakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.8 hit the Hindu Kush and Afghanistan-Tajikistan border regions, on April 16 and 19, respectively.

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Pakistan on April 12, at a depth of 39 km (25 miles).

Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi has been hit by several moderate or minor tremors in March and June.

2024

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on October 17.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.75 struck Pakistan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) on September 11.

Earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 and 5.8 struck Pakistan between March 19 and March 20.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit northwestern Kashmir on February 19.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on January 11.

A magnitude 5 earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on January 5.

2023

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on November 15.

Many died as multiple earthquakes rattled Afghanistan in October.

On August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.7 hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on May 3 and on August 5, respectively.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit northern Afghanistan in late March, killing at least 13.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on January 5.

2022

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit southeastern Afghanistan on December 16.

Over September 5 and 6, at least two earthquakes struck Afghanistan, with one killing at least eight.

A magnitude 5.6 quake struck Pakistan's southwestern region on August 1.

A magnitude 6 earthquake in Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people in June.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on February 5.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6, at a depth of 30 km (19 miles), hit western Afghanistan on January 17.

2021