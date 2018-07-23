Bilawal says not afraid of undemocratic tactics

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Monday that he is not afraid of undemocratic tactics.



Bilawal was addressing a corner meeting in Qambar district on the last day of election campaigning.

“I am out on streets to save Pakistan,” said the PPP scion, urging voters to support him the same way they supported his grandfather and deceased PPP leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

While speaking in Ratodero, Bilawal remarked: “The general election will play an integral role in the strengthening of country’s democracy.”

“I will complete the mission of Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

Fake politicians formed an alliance to create hurdles in the way of the PPP, he said, adding that the forces working against the nation will be defeated in the forthcoming general elections.

Bilawal is contesting elections from NA-8 (Malakand), NA-200 (Larkana) and NA-246 (Karachi South 1).

Today marks the last day for candidates to convince citizens to vote for them.

Political parties have till 12am to conclude their electoral campaign. In this regard, rallies will be held across the country today.