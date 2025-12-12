Vawda claims ex-ISI chief Faiz Hamid going to testify against Imran Khan

Senator Faisal Vawda addresses the press conference at National Press Club, Islamabad, May 10, 2023. — Online

Senator Vawda says PTI founder next in accountability.

Adds ex-COAS Bajwa showed "negligence, incompetence".

Asif says further cases could be filed against ex-ISI chief.

Senator Faisal Vawda claimed on Thursday that court-martialled former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid was going to testify against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, which would intensify legal troubles for the latter.

Vawda, a former PTI leader, made the claims while speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", said that Hamid will also present evidence against the incarcerated ex-premier.

The Field General Court Martial (FGCM) sentenced the former top spy to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment earlier today "on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secret Act," according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

He insisted the PTI founder appeared firmly "caught in the legal squeeze" stemming from the May 9 cases, warning that the process would intensify.

The May 9 events refer to the 2023 riots that were triggered by the arrest of PTI founder from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations, including the Corps Commander's House in Lahore and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

"The grip of the law will not stop here," he remarked, adding that Hamid's 14-year sentence "will not be reduced".

Vawda further alleged that providing details of military installations ahead of the May-9 events "was Faiz Hamid's responsibility".

"Once the matter is clear, the first number is that of PTI and its founder," he stated.

Discussing the role of former army chief Gen Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa, Vawda said Bajwa had shown "negligence and incompetence", but later attempted to remove Hamid after realising the implications.

However, he said Bajwa had been deemed "exonerated", meaning "there will be no action against him".

Speaking in the same programme, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that the May 9 events were a "joint plan" involving the former ISI chief and the PTI founder.

He claimed the violence was aimed at "overturning the appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir".

Asif said the PTI founder "could not have carried out May 9 [riots] alone", asserting that Hamid had retained influence even after retirement. He added that further cases could still be filed against him.

The minister argued that the civilian authority to appoint the army chief had never been challenged in the past, but insisted that former army chief Bajwa had used pressure and issued threats to block the appointment of Munir.

He further claimed that Bajwa initially pushed for Hamid to become the army chief, and later proposed other names to alter the process.