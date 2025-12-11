PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan's desire for 'expanded connectivity' with Turkmenistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shakes hands with Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during their meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, December 11, 2025. — X/@GovtofPakistan

ASHGABAT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity with Turkmenistan through both land and sea routes.

The premier made the affirmation during his meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat, where he landed earlier in the day for a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at Ashgabat International Airport, the prime minister was warmly received by Mammetkhan Chakyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet and in charge of the Transport and Communications Agency.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan’s Karachi and Gwadar ports were ideally positioned to serve as maritime gateways for Turkmenistan, enabling greater access to South Asia and regions beyond.

He underscored Pakistan’s desire to leverage these routes to deepen connectivity and stimulate economic and energy cooperation.

He congratulated President Berdimuhamedov on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality and the UN’s designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Highlighting the "historic and fraternal" ties between the two countries, the prime minister expressed his resolve to expand bilateral relations, particularly in trade, transport and energy.

He also conveyed his gratitude to the Turkmen leadership for assisting in the safe evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Iran earlier this year during the Iran-Israel conflict.

Thanking Turkmenistan for its hospitality, PM Shehbaz extended warm wishes for National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and reiterated an invitation for both the national leader and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to visit Pakistan next year on mutually agreed dates.

President Berdimuhamedov, in response, said Turkmenistan also sought stronger cooperation with Pakistan across multiple areas of mutual interest and appreciated Pakistan’s participation in the International Forum on Peace and Trust, as well as events marking the International Day of Neutrality and the 30th anniversary of Permanent Neutrality.

During the visit, the prime minister will also attend several major international events hosted in Ashgabat, bringing together global leaders, diplomats and policymakers.

The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Talha Burki.