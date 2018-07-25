Can't connect right now! retry
US observing situation in Pakistan ahead of election day: State Dept spox

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

The State Department building in Washington, US, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

KARACHI/WASHINGTON: The United States is monitoring the situation in Pakistan, a spokesperson for the Department of State said Tuesday night, just a few hours ahead of the commencement of the highly-anticipated general election 2018.

The State Department is continuing to monitor the situation in Pakistan on Election Day, the spokesperson said, adding that hundreds of thousands of Pakistani citizens will be casting their votes in the general election.

Washington offers its support and encouragement to all Pakistani people in exercising their democratic right to cast their votes in a peaceful manner, the spokesperson stressed.

The US supports free and fair elections throughout the world, including in Pakistan, they explained.

