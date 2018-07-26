Election results: Imran Khan's PTI on top

Unofficial results of over 200 NA seats put PTI in the lead; party celebrates

Preliminary, unofficial poll results on Thursday showed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), headed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, tipped for victory, a day after Pakistan voted for its second consecutive democratic transfer of power.

As PTI workers from across the country celebrated the results, the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rejected the suggested outcome, citing "outright rigging" and accusing officials of preventing its representatives from overseeing the count.



The Election Commission of Pakistan denied the claims, saying a new electronic results system suffered unexpected glitches leading to a delay in the formal vote count. Despite the technical issues, "these elections were 100 per cent fair and transparent", said Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza earlier today, in his first comments after polls closed.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results from different constituencies started pouring in as the clock struck 7:00 PM on July 25, an hour after the polling process came to an end across the country.

Real-time preliminary results

NA-15: PML-N's Murtaza Javed Abbasi wins with 95,346 votes. PTI's Ali Asghar follows with 81,845 votes.



NA-254: PTI’s Muhammad Aslam wins in Azizabad with 72,070 votes. MQM-P Sheikh Salahuddin is runner-up with 48,813 votes.

NA-246: PTI's Abdul Shakoor Shad wins with 52,750 votes, beating TLP's Ahmed who secured 42,345 votes. Bilawal Bhutto was at third with 39,325 votes.



NA-102: PTI’s Nawab Sher Waseer wins in NA-102, Faisalabad 2 with 109,708 votes. PML-N’s Tallal Chaudhry runner up with 97,869 votes.



NA-247: PTI's Arif Alvi wins in NA-247 Karachi with 91,020 votes. MQM-Pakistan's Farooq Sattar runner-up with 24,146 votes.

NA-132: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif wins in NA-132 Lahore 10 with 95,834 votes. PTI's Muhammad Mansha Sindhu runner-up with 49,093 votes.



NA-221: PPPP’s Pir Noor Muhammad Shah win with 75,360 votes. PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi runner-up with 57,125 votes.

NA-227: MQM’s Salahuddin wins with 52,053 votes. PTI’s Muhammad Hakam follows with 41,513 votes.

NA-231: PPPP’s Ayaz Ali Sherazi wins with 129,980 votes. MMA’s Molvi Muhammad Saleh Alahdad runner-up with 11,177 votes.

NA-235: PPPP’s Rafiq Ahmed Jamali wins with 81,200 votes. PTI’s Karim Ali Jatioi follows with 63,008 votes.

NA-250: PTI’s Ataullah wins with 30,052 votes. MQM’s Fayyaz Kaimkhani follows with 24,066 votes.

NA-252: PTI’s Aftab Jehangir wins with 21,065 votes. MQM’s Abdul Qadir Khanzada runner-up with 17,858 votes.

NA-264: MMA's Molvi Asmatullah wins with 14,887 votes. BNP’s Malik Abdul Wali Kakar runner-up with 10,071 votes.

NA-266: BNP’s Agha Hassan Baloch wins with 20,034 votes. MMA's Hafiz Hussain Ahmed follows with 11,057 votes.



NA-268: BNP’s Muhammad Hashim wins with 14,435 votes. MMA's Muhammad Usman Badini follows with 12,272 votes.

NA-199: GDA's Ghous Bux Mahar wins with 62,785 votes. PPP’s Zulfiqar Ali Kemario runner-up with 55,987 votes.

NA-201: PPP's Khursheed Ahmed Junejo wins with 97,051 votes. GDA's Allah Bux Unar runner-up with 69,111 votes.

NA-210: PPPP’s Syed Javed Jilani wins with 90,718 votes. GDA’s Syed Kazim Ali Shah runner-up with 78,525 votes.

NA-217: PPPP’s Roshanuddin Junejo wins with 102,361 votes. GDA's Mehar Ali Khan runner-up with 43,757 votes.

NA-219: PPPP’s Mir Munwar Ali Talpur wins with 105,823 votes. GDA's Arbab Ghulam Rahim follows with 51,145 votes.

NA-220: PPPP’s Nawaz Yousaf Talpur wins with 162,979 votes. PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi runner-up with 104,267 votes.

NA-186: PTI’s Amir Talal Gopand wins with 62,915 votes. PPPP's Muhammad Dawood Khan follows with 52,790 votes.

NA-187: PTI’s Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi wins with 93,902 votes. Independent Bahadur Ahmed Khan runner-up with 82,225 votes.

NA-189: PTI’s Khawja Sheraz Mehmood wins with 78,596 votes. Independent Sardar Meer Badshah runner-up with 39,522 votes.

NA-195: PTI’s Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan wins with 53,724 votes. PML-N Khizar Hussain Mazari runner-up with 42,426 votes.

NA-197: PPPP’s Ehsanur Rehman Mazari wins with 84,742 votes. MMA’s Shamsheer Ali Mazari follows with 47,326 votes.

NA-198: PPP's Abid Hussain Bhaiyo wins NA-198 Shikarpur-1 with 61,213 votes. Independent Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi follows with 49,961 votes.



NA-25: PTI’s Pervaiz Khattak wins NA-25, Nowshera 1 with 82,118 votes. PPP’s Khan Pervez runner-up with 35,658 votes.



NA-24: PTI’s Fazal Muhammad Khan win in NA-24 Charsadda with 83,495 votes. ANP Chief Asfandyar Wali follows with 59,483 votes.



NA-74: PML-N’s Ali Zahid wins with 97,237 votes. PTI’s Ghulam Abbas follows with 93,434 votes.

NA-50: Independent Muhammad Ali wins with 23,830 votes. Independent Syed Tariq Gilani follows with 8,250 votes.

NA-202: PPP’s Aftab Shahban Mirani wins with 72,159 votes. MMA’s Nasir Mehmood Soomor follows with 36,046 votes.

NA-265: PTI’s Qasim Khan Suri wins with 25,973 votes. BNP’s Nawabzada Mir Lashkari Raisani follows with 20,389 votes.

NA-185: Independent Syed Basit wins with 94,282 votes. PTI's Muhammad Muazzam Ali Jatoi follows with 72,822 votes.

NA-105: PTI’s Raza Nasrullah wins with 77, 862 votes. Independent Muhammad Masood Nasir follows with 69,211 votes.

NA-110: PTI’s Raja Riaz Ahmed wins with 114,215 votes. PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan follows with 108,172 votes.

NA-226: MQM’s Sabir Kaimkhani wins with 46,646 votes. PTI’s Jamshed Ali Sheikh follows with 38,672 votes.

NA-143: PML-N’s Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan wins with 142,988 votes. PTI’s Syed Gulzar Sibtain follows with 89,177 votes.

NA-107: PTI’s Khurram Shehzad wins with 126,441 votes. PML-N’s Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari follows with 102,159 votes.

NA-253: MQM’s Usama Qadri wins with 52,426 votes. PTI’s Ashraf Jabbar follows with 49,145 votes.

NA-92: PML-N’s Syed Javed Hasnain Shah wins with 96,421 votes. PTI’s Sahibzada Naeem Sialvi follows with 65,700 votes

NA-244: PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi wins with 69,475 votes. PML-N’s MIftah Ismail follows with 31,247 votes.

NA-243: PTI chief Imran Khan wins with 91,358 votes. MQM’s Syed Ali Raza Abidi follows with 24,082 votes.

NA-214: PPPP’s Ghulam Mustafa Shah wins with 110,902 votes. SUP’s Syed Zainul Abideen follows with 54,676 votes.

NA-237: PTI’s Jamil Ahmed Khan wins with 33,289 votes. PPPP’s Abdul Hakim Baloch follows with 31,907 votes.



NA-226: MQM’s Sabir Hussain won with 46,646 votes in NA-226 Hyderabad-II while PTI’s Jamshed Ali Shaikh came second with 38,672.



NA-148: PML-N candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf won with 125,000 votes while PTI’s Malik Muhammad Yar Dhakoo tailed behind with 67,557 votes in NA-148, Sahiwal-II.



NA-69: PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stood first with 122,336 votes while PML-N’s Chaudhry Mubashir Hussain came second with 49,295 in NA-69, Gujrat-II.



NA-228: PPP’s Syed Naveed Qamar clinched top position with 76,057 votes while GDA’s Mir Ali Nawaz Talpur got 45,159 votes in NA-228, Tando Muhammad Khan.



NA-4: PTI’s candidate Murad Saeed got 71,600 votes and ANP’s Saleem Khan received 30,976 votes in NA-4 Swat-III.

NA-209: PPP’s Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah won with 84,169 votes while GDA’s Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi came second with 66,799 votes in NA-209, Khairpur-II.

NA-114: PTI’s candidate M Mehboob Sultan with 106,043 votes while PPP’s Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat received 105,454 votes in NA-114, Jhang-I.

NA-255: MQM-P’s Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui came first with 59,807 votes in NA-255 central-III. PTI candidate Mehmood Baqi Moulvi stood second with 50,352 votes.

NA-73: PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif clinched the top position in NA-73 Sialkot-II while Muhammad Usman Dar from the PTI got 115,464 votes.



NA-1: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candfidate Maulana Abdul Akbar won with 4,8602 votes, while PTI’s Abdul Latif stood second with 40,002 votes.



NA-2: PTI candidate Haider Ali emerged victorious with 6,0989 votes while PML-N’s Amir Muqam got 40880 votes in NA-2, Swat-I.



NA-9: PTI’s Sher Akbar Khan won with 58,037 votes while PML-N’s Kamran Khan stood second with 38,358 votes in NA-9 Buner.



NA-182: PPP's Mehar Irshad Ahmed wins NA-182, Muzaffargarh 2 with 53,726 votes. ARP's Jamshed Dasti runner up with 50,400 votes.



NA-215: PPP's Naveed Dero wins NA-215, Sanghar 1 with 77,812 votes. GDA's Haji Khudabaksh runner up with 77,227 votes.

PS-104: PPP's Saeed Ghani wins PS-104, Karachi East 6 with 27,615 votes. GDA's Irfanullah Khan runner up with 11,194 votes.

NA-82: PML-N's Usman Ibrahim wins NA-82, Gujranwala 4 with 117,520 votes. PTI's Ali Ashraf runner up with 67,400 votes.

NA-212: PPP's Zulfikar Ali wins NA-212, Naushero Feroz with 90,364 votes. GDA's Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi runner up with 80,174 votes.

NA-245: PTI's Amir Liaquat wins NA-245, Karachi East 4 with 56,615 votes. MQM-P's Farooq Sattar runner up with 35,247 votes.

NA-72: PML-N’s Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani Subhani wins NA-72, Sialkot with 129,041 votes. PTI's Firdous Ashiq Awan runner up with 91,393 votes.

NA-256: PTI’s Muhammad Najeeb Haroon wins NA-256, Karachi Central 4 with 89,850 votes: unofficial results from all polling stations. MQM-P’s Amir Wali Uddin Chishti runner up with 45,575 votes.



NA-213: PPP's Asif Ali Zardari wins NA-213, Shaheed Benazirabad 1 with 111,179 votes. GDA's Sardar Shair Muhammad Rind runner up with 53,521 votes.



NA-241: PTI's Faheem Khan wins NA-241, Karachi Korangi 3 with 26,706 votes. MQM's Moin Aamer Pirzada runner up with 23,873 votes.

PS-63: PPP's Sharjeel Memon wins in PS-63, Hyderabad 2 with 44,243 votes. TPP's Muhammad Ali Kazi runner up.



NA-241: PTI’s Naeem Khan wins NA-241, Karachi Korangi 3 with 26,706 votes: unofficial results from all polling stations. TLP’s Tahir Iqbal runner up with 19,184 votes.



NA-159: PTI’s Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon wins NA-159 Multan 6 with 102,606 votes. PML-N’s Muhammad Zulqarnain Bukhari is runner up with 99,374 votes.



PS-111: PTI’s Imran Ismail wins PS-111 Karachi South 5 with 30,576 votes. He has defeated MMA’s Sufian who got 8,753 votes.

NA-131: PTI’s Imran Khan wins NA-131 Lahore 9 with 84,313 votes, defeating PML-N’s Saad Rafique who received 83,633 votes.



NA-106: Rana Sanaullah wins NA-106 Faisalabad 6 with 106,319 votes. He has beaten PTI's Nisar Ahmad Jutt who received 103,779 votes.



PS-125: PTI’s Syed Muhammad Abbas wins PS-125 Karachi Central 3 with 30,687 votes. MQM’s Abdul Haseeb is runner up with 26,818 votes.

NA-208: PPP’s Nafisa Shah wins NA-208 Khairpur 1 with 99,747 votes, trailed by GDA’s Ghous Ali Shah (36,562 votes).

NA-39: PTI's Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh wins NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan 2 with 79,150 votes. He has defeated MMA's Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman who got 51,920 votes.

NA-136: PML-N's Malik Muhamad Afzal Khokhar wins NA-136 Lahore 14 with 88,831 votes. PTI's Malik Asad Ali Khokhar is runner up with 44,669 votes.

NA-203: PPP's Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi wins NA-203, Kamber Shahdadkot 2with 80,800 votes. PTI's Sakhawat Ali runner up with 12,008 votes.

NA-211: PPP's Abrar Ali Shah wins NA-211, Naushahro Feroze 1 with 92,500 votes. GDA's Zafar Ali Shah runner up with 59,870 votes.

NA-229: PPP's Mir Ghulam Ali wins NA-229, Badin 1 with 96,560 votes. GDA's Muhammad Hassam Mirza runner up with 81,225 votes.

NA-231: PPP's Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi wins NA-231, Sujawal with 129,980 votes. MMA's Molvi Muhammad Saleh runner up with 11,177 votes.

NA-236: PPP's Jam Abdul Karim Bijar wins NA-236,Malir 1 with 66,623 votes. PTI's Masroor Ali runner up with 26,456 votes.

NA-238: PPP's Syed Rafiullah wins NA-238, Malir 3 with 28,069 votes. PRHP's Hafiz Aurangzaib runner up with 16,957 votes.

NA-51: MMA's Abdul Shakoor wins NA-51, Frontier Region with 20,065 votes. PTI's Qaisar Jamal runner up with 18,335 votes.

NA-112: PML-N’s Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry wins NA-112 Toba Tek Singh 2 with 125,303 votes, trailed by PTI’s Muhammad Ashfaq (121,031 votes).

NA-174: PTI's Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani wins NA-174 Bahawalpur 5 with 63,884 votes. He is followed by independent candidate Prince Bahawal Abbas who gathered 58,092 votes.



NA-177: PTI's Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiyar wins NA-177 Rahim Yar Khan 3 with 100,768 votes. PPP's Makhdoom Shahab Uddin is second with 64,645 votes.



NA-166: Independent candidate Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo wins NA-166 Bahawalnagar 1 with 101,647 votes, followed by PTI's Syed Muhammad Asghar who got 91,046 votes.

NA-37: MMA's Asad Mehmood wins NA-37 Tank 3 with 27,871 votes. He is followed by PTI's Habib Ullah Khan Kundi who bagged 15,971 votes.



NA-150: Independent candidate Syed Fakhar Imam wins in NA-150 Khanewal-1 by securing 82,595 votes. PTI's Mohammad Raza Hayat Hiraj is runner-up with 71,034 votes.

NA-180: PPP's Syed Murtaza Mehmood wins NA-180 Rahim Yar Khan 6 with 71,988 votes. PML-N's Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari is second with 54,990 votes.

NA-230: GDA’s Fehmida Mirza wins NA-230 Badin 2 with 96,875 votes. PPP’s Haji Rasool is second with 96,015 votes.

NA-249: PTI’s Faisal Vawda wins NA-249 Karachi West 2 with 35,344 votes. He has defeated PML’s Shehbaz Sharif who received 34,626 votes.

NA-95: PTI’s Imran Khan wins NA-95 Mianwali 1 with 162,499 votes. PML-N’s Obaidullah Shadikhel is runner up with 49,505 votes.



NA-166: PML-N's Abdul Rehman Khan Kanchu wins NA-166 Lodhran 1 with 125740 votes. PTI's Muhammd Akhtar Kanchu trails behind with 115,321 votes.



NA-109: PTI's Faiz Ullah Kamoka wins NA-109 Faisalabad 3 with 122,905 votes, followed by PML-N's Mian Abdul Manan who got 94,476 votes.

NA-149: PTI's Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal wins NA-149 Sahiwal 3 with 137,632 votes. PML-N's Muhammad Tufail is runner up with 111,999 votes.

NA-144: PML-N's Muhammad Moin Khan Watto wins NA-144, Okara 4 with 61,467 votes. Independent candidate Mian Manzoor Ahmed Khan Watto is second with 50,246 votes.

NA-46: PPP's Sajid Hussain Toori wins NA-46 Kurram Agency 1 with 21,461 votes. PTI's Syed Iqbal Mian is runner-up with 16,934 votes.



NA-178: PPP's Syed Mustafa Mehmood wins NA-178 Rahim Yar Khan 4 with 93,044 votes. PML-N's Muhammad Tariq Chohan is in second with 50,723 votes.



NA-192: PTI’s Mohammad Khan Leghari wins NA-192, DG Khan 4 with 80,522 votes. PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif is runner-up with 67,608 votes.

NA-152: PTI's Zahoor Hussain Qureshi wins NA-152 Khanewal 3 with 108,707 votes. PML-N's Peer Aslam Bodla is second with 98,938 votes.

NA-170: PTI's Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik wins NA-170 Bahawalpur 1 with 84,495 votes, followed by PML-N's Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman who gathered 74,694 votes.

NA-174: PTI's Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani wins NA-174 Bahawalpur 5 with 63,884 votes. Independent candidate Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani gathered 58,092 votes to be ranked second.

NA-96: PTI's Amjad Ali Khan secures victory in NA-96 Mianwali 2 with 156,065 votes, followed by PML-N's Muhammad Humair Hayat Khan Niazi who gathered 54,179 votes.



NA-99: PTI's Ghulam Muhammad wins NA-99 Chiniot 1 with 81,987 votes. Independent candidate Ghulam Abbas is in second place with 64,112 votes.



NA-93: PTI's Malik Umer Aslam Awan wins NA-93 Khushab 1 with 100,448 votes. PML-N's Sumaira Malik is runner-up with 70,401 votes.



NA-38: PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur wins NA-38 DI Khan 1 with 80236 votes. MMA's Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman comes in second with 45,457 votes.

NA-115: PTI’s Ghulam Bibi Bharwana wins NA-115 Jhang with 91,434 votes. Independent candidate Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi is runner-up with 68,616 votes.

NA-57: PTI’s Sadaqat Ali Abbasi wins NA-57 Murree with 97,104 votes. PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is runner up with 91,381 votes.

NA-108: PTI’s Farrukh Habib wins NA-108 FSB 8 with 112,740 votes. PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali is runner up with 111,529 votes.

NA-129: PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq wins NA-129 Lahore 7 with 103,021 votes. PTI’s Aleem Khan is runner up with 94,879 votes.

NA-54: PTI's Asad Umar wins NA-54 Islamabad 1 with 56,945 votes. He secured victory over PML-N's Anjum Aqeel Khan who got 32,991 votes.

NA-26: PTI's Imran Khattak wins polls in NA-26 Nowshera-2 by securing 52,376 votes. ANP's Jamal Khan Khattak is runner-up with 41,678 votes.

NA-27: PTI's Noor Alam Khan wins NA-27 Peshawar 1 with 71,158 votes. MMA's Haji Ghulam Ali is runner-up with 39,310 votes.

NA-28: PTI's Arbab Amir Ayub secured victory in NA-28 Peshawar 2 with 74,414 votes. He was trailed by MMA's Sabir Hussain Awan (27,292 votes).

NA-31: PTI's Shaukat Ali defeats ANP's Ghulam Ahmed Bilour as he secures 87,895 votes in NA-31 Peshawar 5. Bilour was runner-up with 42,476 votes.

NA-33: PTI's Haji Khayal Zaman emerges victorious from NA-33 Hangu by securing 27,734 votes. He is followed by MMA candidate Attiqur Rehman, who bagged 24,197 votes.

NA-40: PTI's Gul Dad Khan secures victory in NA-40 Bajaur Agency 1 with 34,434 votes, followed by independent candidate Sardar Khan with 17,836 votes.

NA-43: PTI's Noorul Haq Qadri wins in NA-43 Khyber Agency 1 with 32,000 votes. Independent candidate Shahji Gul Afridi is runner-up in the constituency with 25,000 votes.

NA-225: PPP’s Syed Hussain Tariq wins NA-225 Hyderabad 1 with 81,983 votes. PTI’s Khawand Bakhsh comes in second with 50,968 votes.

PP-168: PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique wins PP-168 Lahore 25 with 34,112 votes, defeating PTI’s Muhammad Fayyaz Bhatti (14,940 votes).

NA-78: PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal wins NA-78 Narowal 2 with 126,385 votes. PTI’s Abrar-ul-Haq trails with 66,934 votes.

NA-125: PML-N’s Waheed Alam Khan wins NA-125 Lahore 3 with 122,327 votes, defeating PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid who received 105,857 votes.

NA-128: PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asgher wins NA-128 Lahore 6 with 98,199 votes. PTI’s Ijaz Ahmed Dayal is runner up with 52,774 votes.

NA-20: PTI's Mujahid Ali wins NA-20 Mardan 1 with 40,000 votes, defeating PPP's Nawabzada Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti who bagged 13,000 votes.



NA-142: PML-N’s Chaudhry Riazul Haq wins NA-142 Okara 2 with 140,733 votes. PTI’s Rao Hassan Sikandar is at second place with 76,592 votes.



NA-223: PPP's Makhdoom Jamil Uz Zaman wins NA-223 Matiari with 85,042 votes. GDA's Makhdoom Fazal Hussain is runner up with 41,793 votes.

NA-18: PTI's Asad Qaiser wins from NA-18 Swabi 1 with 77,791 votes. He was trailed by MMA's Fazal Ali who bagged 33,667 votes.



NA-84: PML-N’s Azhar Qayyum Nahara wins NA-84 Gujranwala 6 with 119,612 votes, against PTI’s Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz who got 89,728 votes.



PS-26: PPP’s Qaim Ali Shah wins PS-26 Khairpur 1 with 48,546 votes. GDA’s Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh is runner-up with 27,974 votes.



NA-22: PTI’s Ali Mohammad Khan wins NA-22 Mardan 3 with 58,577 votes. He has defeated MMA’s Maulana Mohammad Qasim who received 56,318 votes.



PB-32: BNP’s Naseer Ahmed wins PB-32 Quetta 9 with 6,795 votes, beating MMA’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri who received 4,434 votes to finish second.



NA-58: PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf wins NA-58 Rawalpindi 2 with 125,090 votes. PTI's Chaudhry Mohammad Azeem comes in second with 96,574 votes.



NA-10: PML-N’s Ebadullah Khan wins NA-10 Shangla with 33,804 votes. ANP's Suder-ur Rehman comes in second with 32,780 votes.

NA-89: PML-N’s Mohsin Shahnawaz wins NA-89 Sargodha 2 with 114,245 votes. PTI's Usama Ghias Mela is runner-up with 113,422 votes.



NA-111: PML-N’s Khalid Javaid Warraich wins NA-111 Toba Tek Singh 1 with 110,556 votes, beating PTI’s Osama Hamza (85,448 votes).



NA-138: PML-N's Rasheed Ahmad Khan wins NA-138 Kasur 2 with 87,510 votes. PTI's Sardar Rashid Tufail comes in second place with 49,947 votes.



NA-85: PTI’s Imtiaz Ahmed Ranjha wins NA-85 Mandi Bahauddin 1 with 99,996 votes, beating PML-N's Mushahid Raza who got 80,387 votes.



NA-8: PTI’s Junaid Akbar wins NA-8 Malakand by securing 81,310 votes. He has defeated PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who came in second with 43,724 votes.

NA-3: PTI's Saleem Rehman wins NA-3 Swat 2 with 68,162 votes, defeating PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif who secured 22,756 votes to be ranked second.

NA-190: PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Khosa wins NA-190 DG Khan 2 with 62,936 votes. Independent candidate Amjad Farooq Khosa stands second with 56,130 votes.



NA-257: MMA’s Maulana Abdul Wasay wins NA-257 Killa Saifullah with 30,000 votes, defeating JUI-NP's Abdul Rauf who bagged 11,580 votes.



NA-205: Independent candidate Ali Mohammad Mahar wins NA-205 Ghotki 2 with 56,280 votes. PPP's Ahsanullah stands at second place with 25,100 votes.



NA-29: PTI’s Nasir Khan Yousafzai wins NA-29 Peshawar 3 with 49,762 votes.

NA-7: PTI's Muhammad Bashir Khan wins from NA-7, Lower Dir-II with 63,017 votes. He was followed by MMA's Sirajul Haq who secured 46,040 votes.



NA-68: PML-Q’s Chaudhary Hussain Elahi wins NA-68 Gujrat 1 with 74,680 votes. PML-N’s Nawabzada Ali Gul at second place with 34,820 votes.

NA-191: PTI’s Zartaj Gul wins NA-191 DG Khan 3 with 79,817 votes. PML-N’s Awais Leghari runner-up with 54,548 votes.

NA-130: PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood wins NA-130 Lahore 8 with 127,405 votes. PML-N's Khawaja Ahmad Hassan at second place 104,625 votes.



NA-216: PPP's Shazia Marri wins from NA-216 Sanghar 2 with 82,667 votes. The Grand Democratic Alliance's Kashan Chand is runner-up with 70,135 votes.

NA-158: PTI’s Muhammad Ibrahim Khan wins NA-158 Multan 5 with 83,304 votes, defeating former PM and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani who receveid 74,443 votes.

PP-12: PTI’s Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi wins PP-12 Rawalpindi 7 with 27,351 votes whereas Independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar at second place with 11,099 votes.

NA-188: PTI’s Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar wins NA-188 Layyah 2 with 103,305 votes whereas PML-N’s Mohammad Saqlain Bukhari stands at second place with 76,103 votes.

NA-64: PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Khan wins NA-64 Chakwal 1 with 155,214 votes. PML-N’s Major Tahir Iqbal at second place with 13,051 votes.

NA-98: PTI’s Mohammad Afzal Khan wins NA-98 Bhakkar 2 with 136,238 votes whereas Indpendent candidate Rasheed Akbar Khan at second place with 132,445 votes.

NA-42: PTI’s Sajid Khan wins NA-42 Mohmand Agency Tribal Area 3 with 22,770 votes whereas Bilal Rehman, an independent candidate, is at second place with 21,076 votes.

NA-36: MMA’s Mohammad Anwar Khan wins NA-36 Lakki Marwat with 91,065 votes against PTI’s Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, who received 81,849 votes.

NA-77: PML-N's Mehnaz Aziz wins NA-77 Narowal 1 with 111,216 votes whereas Independent candidate Mian Tariq Anis is runner-up with 61,918 votes.

NA-161: PTI’s Mian Muhammad Shafiq wins NA-161 Lodhran 2 with 121,638 votes. PML-N's Mohammad Siddique Baloch received 116,093 votes at stands at second place.

NA-100: PML-N's Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh wins NA-100 Chiniot 2 with 76,149 votes. PTI's Zulfiqar Ali Shah runner-up with 75,827 votes.

NA-157: PTI’s Zain Qureshi wins NA-157 Multan 4 with 77,371 votes while PPP’s Syed Ali Musa Gilani at second place with 70,830 votes.

NA-118: PTI’s Ijaz Ahmad Shah wins NA-118 Nankana Sahib 2 with 63,987 votes while PML-N’s Shazrah Munsab Ali on second place with 60,764.

NA-6: PTI’s Mehboob Shah wins Lower Dir 1 with 63,440 votes while MMA's Maulana Asadullah stands at second with 36,665 votes.

NA-151: PML-N’s Mohammad Khan Daha wins Khanewal 2 with 111,198 votes. PTI’s Ahmad Yar Hiraj on second place with 109,520 votes.

NA-81: PML-N's Khurram Dastgir-Khan wins NA-81 Gujranwala 3 with 130,837 votes. PTI's Chaudhry Mohammad Siddique runner-up with 88,166 with votes.

NA-53: PTI Chairman Imran Khan wins Islamabad 2 with 92,891 votes while former PM and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi runner-up with 44,314 votes.

PK-61: PTI’s Pervez Khattak wins PK-61 Nowshera 1 with 20,647 votes. ANP’s Pervez Ahmed Khan runner-up with 16,054 votes.

NA-30: PTI's Sher Ali Arbab wins Peshawar 4 with 73,781 votes as MMA's Arbab Najeebullah Khan stands second with 18,111 votes.

NA-66: PTI’s Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf wins Jhelum 1 with 112,356 votes. PML-N’s Chaudhry Nadeem Khadim second with 92,912 votes.

NA-63: PTI's Ghulam Sarwar Khan wins Rawalpindi 7 (Taxila) with 64,301 votes as former PML-N leader and independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar stands at second place with 48,497 votes.

NA-153: PML-N's Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir wins Khanewal 4 with 106,291 votes. PTI's Malik Ghulam Murtaza Maitla comes second with 76,920 votes.

NA-120: PML-N’s Rana Tanvir Hussain wins Sheikhupura 2 with 99,674 votes. PTI's Ali Asghar Chaudhry is the runner-up with 74, 165 votes.

NA-224: PPP's Zulfiqar Bachani emerged victorious in NA-224 Tando Allahyar election after he attained 80,230 votes. GDA's Mohammad Mohsin stood runner-up with 51,536 votes.

NA-52: PTI's Khurram Shehzad Nawaz won election in NA-52 Islamabad-1 by bagging 64,690 votes. He was trailed by PML-N candidate Tariq Fazl Chaudhry, who secured 34,072 votes.

NA-124: PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz won election in NA-124 Lahore-2 by bagging 139,443 votes. He was followed by PTI candidate Nauman Qaisar, who secured 69,251 votes.

NA-119: PTI's Rahat Amanullah won NA-119 Sheikhupura-1 polls securing 126,025 votes. He was trailed by PML-N's Rana Afzaal Hussain, who attained 103,572 votes.

NA-171: PML-N's Riaz Hussain Pirzada won election in NA-171 Bahawalpur-2 with 59,500 votes. He was followed by PTI's Naeemuddin Waraich, who secured 53,109 votes.

NA-150: Independent candidate Syed Fakhar Imam won polls in NA-150 Khanewal-1 by securing 82,595 votes. PTI's Mohammad Raza Hayat Hiraj stood runner-up with 71,034 votes.

NA-194: PTI's Nasrullah Dareshak won NA-194 Rajanpur-2 election by securing 75,209 votes. Dareshak was followed by independent Hafeezur Rehman Khan Dareshak, who attained 60,311 votes.

NA-71: PTI's Mohammad Ilyas Chaudhry has won the polls in NA-71 Gujrat-4 bagging 87,181 votes. PML-N's Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla stood runner-up with 79,946 votes.

NA-190: PTI's Zulfikar Ali Khosa has emerged victorious in NA-190 Dera Ghazi Khan-2 polls by securing 62,936 votes. Khosa was followed by independent candidate Amjad Farooq Khosa, who bagged 56,310.

NA-12: PTI's Nawaz Khan has won the election in NA-12 Battagram by bagging 21,200 votes. Khan was followed by MMA's Mohammad Yousuf, who attained 16,789 votes.

NA-137: PML-N's Saad Wasim Akhtar won the polls in NA-137 Kasur-1 by securing 38,077 votes. Akhtar was followed by PTI candidate Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali, who could only secure 11,359 votes.

NA-17: PTI's Umer Ayub Khan won election in NA-17 Haripur after he attained 166,786 votes. PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan stood runner-up in the polls with 149,292 votes.

NA-16: PTI's Ali Khan Jadoon has emerged victorious from NA-16 Abbottabad-2 by securing 91,770 votes. Jadoon was followed by PML-N candidate Malik Mohammad Awan, who bagged 57,995 votes.

NA-155: PTI's Amir Dogar has won the election in NA-155 Multan-2 by attaining 88,567 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling stations suggested. PML-N candidate Sheikh Mohammad Tariq Rasheed stood runner-up with 71,457 votes.

NA-5: PTI's Sahibzada Sibghatullah wins NA-5 Upper Dir polls by bagging 49,299 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling stations. PPP's Najmuddin Khan stood runner-up with 28,736 votes.

NA-193: PTI's Jaffer Khan Leghari has won the polls in NA-193 Rajanpur-1 with 87,915 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling stations suggested. Leghari was followed by PML-N's Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gurchani, who could secure 55,409 votes.

NA-156: PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi wins polls in NA-156 Multan-3 by securing 93,500 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling station suggest. PML-N's Amir Saeed Ansari stood runner-up with 74,624 votes to his credit.

Election Day

Millions of Pakistanis stepped out to cast their ballot in Wednesday's cliffhanger election, including women in areas where they previously stood disenfranchised.

Polling began at 8AM across the country's 85,307 polling stations and continued until 6PM, despite calls by several major parties, including PML-N, PPP and PTI, to extend the polling time by an hour.

The parties had complained of “a slow voting process” and thus sought more time to facilitate voters — a request that was dismissed by the ECP.

The election campaign was marred by violence with three candidates killed in targetted attacks in the run-up to the polls, and culminated with a suicide blast outside a polling station in Quetta which claimed at least 31 lives.

As many as 12,570 candidates contested for a total of 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the country's 11th General Election.

Geo News started transmitting results from 7PM onwards as per the ECP's code of conduct.

Cover image: A motorcyclist rides past a billboard featuring an image of Imran Khan, a day after the general election, in Islamabad on July 26, 2018/AFP

