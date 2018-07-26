Party-wise breakdown of NA seats as unofficial final results pour in

Supporters of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, celebrate near his residence in Bani Gala during the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan July 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Counting is still under way, over 16 hours after polls closed in Pakistan’s second consecutive democratic transfer of power.

The formal vote count has been marred by rigging allegations and an ongoing delay which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) claimed was owing to the new electronic results system suffering unexpected glitches.

Major political parties, barring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have decried “blatant rigging” in the polls.

As projections show cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s PTI in the lead in National Assembly, here are party-wise unofficial final results so far from some of the 270 NA seats:

- This story will be updated as final seat results come in

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf — 82

1) NA-3

PTI's Saleem Rehman defeats former Punjab chief minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Swat 2 with 68,162 votes. Shehbaz secured 22,756 votes in the constituency.

2) NA-5

PTI's Sahibzada Sibghatullah wins NA-5 Upper Dir polls by bagging 49,299 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling stations. PPP's Najmuddin Khan stood runner-up with 28,736 votes.

3) NA-6

PTI’s Mehboob Shah wins Lower Dir 1 with 54,723 votes while MMA's Maulana Asadullah stands at second with 31,404 votes.

4) NA-7

PTI's Muhammad Bashir Khan wins from NA-7, Lower Dir 2 with 62,416 votes. He was followed by MMA's Sirajul Haq who secured 45,918 votes.

5) NA-8

PTI's Junaid Akbar wins Malakand seat with 81,310 votes against PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PPP chairman stood runner-up with 43,724 votes.

6) NA-12

PTI's Nawaz Khan has won the election in NA-12 Battagram by bagging 21,200 votes. Khan was followed by MMA's Mohammad yousuf, who attained 16,789 votes.

7) NA-16

PTI's Ali Khan Jadoon has emerged victorious from NA-16 Abbottabad-2 by securing 91,770 votes. Jadoon was followed by PML-N candidate Malik Mohammad Awan, who bagged 57,995 votes.

8) NA-17

PTI's Umer Ayub Khan won election in NA-17 Haripur after he attained 166,786 votes. PML-N's Babar Nawaz Khan stood runner-up in the polls with 149,292 votes.

9) NA-18

PTI's Asad Qaiser wins from NA-18, Swabi 1 with 77,791 votes. He was trailed by MMA's Fazal Ali who bagged 33,667 votes.

10) NA-20

PTI's Mujahid Ali wins Mardan 1 with 40,000 votes. He was trailed by PPP's Nawabzada Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti, who bagged 13,000 votes.

11) NA-22

PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan defeats MMA's Maulana Muhammad Qasim in NA-22, Mardan 3 with 58,577 votes. Maulana Muhammad Qasim 56,318 votes.gathered



12) NA-26

PTI's Imran Khattak wins polls in NA-26, Nowshera-2 by securing 52,376 votes. ANP's Jamal Khan Khattak stood runner-up with 41,678 votes.

13) NA-27

PTI's Noor Alam Khan wins in NA-27, Peshawar 1 with 71,158 votes. MMA's Haji Ghulam Ali stood runner-up with 39,310 votes.

14) NA-28

PTI's Arbab Amir Ayub secured victory in NA-28, Peshawar 2 with 74,414 votes. He was trailed by MMA's Sabir Hussain Awan who bagged 27,292 votes.



15) NA-29

PTI’s Nasir Khan Yousafzai wins NA-29 Peshawar 3 with 49,762 votes. He was followed by MMA's Naeem Jan who secured 29,357 votes.



16) NA-30

PTI's Sher Ali Arbab wins Peshawar 4 with 73,781 votes as MMA's Arbab Najeebullah Khan stands second with 18,111 votes.

17) NA-31

PTI's Shaukat Ali defeats ANP's Ghulam Ahmer Bilour as he secures 87,895 in NA-31, Peshawar 5. Bilour was runner-up with 42,476 votes.

18) NA-33

PTI's Haji Khayal Zaman has emerged victorious from NA-33 Hangu by securing 27,734 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling station suggested. Zaman was followed by MMA candidate Attiqur Rehman, who bagged 24,197 votes.

19) NA-40

PTI's Gul Dad Khan secures victory in NA-40, Bajaur Agency 1 with 34,434 votes. He was followed by independent candidate Sardar Khan with 17,836 votes.

20) NA-42

PTI’s Sajid Khan wins NA-42 Mohmand Agency Tribal Area 3 with 22,770 votes whereas Bilal Rehman, an independent candidate, is at second place with 21,076 votes.

21) NA-43

PTI's Noorul Haq Qadri wins in NA-43, Khyber Agency 1 with 32,000 votes. Independent candidate Shahji Gul Afridi stood runner-up in the constituency with 25,000 votes.

22) NA-52

PTI's Khurram Shehzad Nawaz won election in NA-52 Islamabad-1 by bagging 64,690 votes. He was trailed by PML-N candidate Tariq Fazl Chaudhry, who secured 34,072 votes.

23) NA -53

PTI Chairman Imran Khan wins Islamabad 2 with 92,891 votes while former PM and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi runner-up with 44,314 votes.

24) NA-54

PTI's Asad Umar wins NA-54, Islamabad 1 with 56,945 votes. He secured victory over PML-N's Anjum Aqeel Khan who got 32,991 votes.

25) NA-63

PTI's Ghulam Sarwar Khan wins Rawalpindi 7 (Taxila) with 64,301 votes as former PML-N leader and independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar stands at second place with 48,497 votes.

26) NA-64

PTI’s Zulfiqar Ali Khan wins NA-64 Chakwal 1 with 155,214 votes. PML-N’s Major Tahir Iqbal at second place with 13,051 votes.

27) NA-66

PTI’s Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf wins Jhelum 1 with 112,356 votes. PML-N’s Chaudhry Nadeem Khadim came second with 92,912 votes.

28) NA-71



PTI's Mohammad Ilyas Chaudhry has won the polls in NA-71 Gujrat-4 bagging 87,181 votes. PML-N's Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla stood runner-up with 79,946 votes.

29) NA-85

PTI’s Imtiaz Ahmed Ranjha wins NA-85, Mandi Bahauddin 1 with 99,996 votes. He was followed by PML-N's Mushahid Raza who secured 80,387 votes.

30) NA-93

PTI's Malik Umer Aslam Awan wins NA-93, Khushab 1 with 100,448 votes. PML-N's Sumaira Malik stood runner-up with 70,401 votes.

31) NA-95

PTI’s Imran Khan wins NA-95, Mianwali 1 with 162,499 votes as per unofficial results from all polling stations. PMl-N’s Obaidullah Shadikhel runner up with 49505 votes: unofficial results from all polling stations

32) NA-96

PTI's Amjad Ali Khan secures victory in NA-96, Mianwali 2 with 156,065 votes. He was followed by PML-N's Muhammad Humair Hayat Khan Niazi who gathered 54,179 votes.

33) NA-98

PTI’s Mohammad Afzal Khan wins NA-98 Bhakkar 2 with 136,238 votes whereas Indpendent candidate Rasheed Akbar Khan at second place with 132,445 votes.

34) NA-99

PTI's Ghulam Muhammad wins NA-99, Chiniot 1 with 81,987 votes. Independent candidate Ghulam Abbas was in second place with 64,112 votes.

35) NA-109

PTI's Faiz Ullah Kamoka wins NA-109, Faisalabad 3 with 122,905 votes. He was followed by PML-N's Mian Abdul Manan who got 94,476 votes.

36) NA-118

PTI’s Ijaz Ahmad Shah wins NA-118 Nankana Sahib 2 with 63,987 votes while PML-N’s Shazrah Munsab Ali on second place with 60,764.

37) NA-119

PTI's Rahat Amanullah won NA-119 Sheikhupura-1 polls securing 126,025 votes. He was trailed by PML-N's Rana Afzaal Hussain, who attained 103,572 votes.

38) NA-130

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood wins NA-130 Lahore 8 with 27,405 votes, as per unofficial results from all polling stations. PML-N's Khawaja Ahmed Hassan stood runner-up with 104,625 votes.



39) NA-149

PTI's Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal won from NA-149, Sahiwal 3 with 137,632 votes. He was followed by PML-N's Muhammad Tufail who secured 111,999 votes.

40) NA-152

PTI's .Zahoor Hussain Qureshi wins NA-152, Khanewal 3 with 108,707 votes. PML-N's Peer Aslam Bodla came second with 98,938 votes.

41) NA-155

PTI's Amir Dogar has won the election in NA-155 Multan-2 by attaining 88,567 votes. PML-N candidate Sheikh Mohammad Tariq Rasheed stood runner-up with 71,457 votes.

42) NA-156

PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi wins polls in NA-156 Multan-3 by securing 93,500 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling station suggested. PML-N's Amir Saeed Ansari stood runner-up with 74,624 votes to his credit.

43) NA-157

PTI’s Zain Qureshi wins NA-157 Multan 4 with 77,371 votes while PPP’s Syed Ali Musa Gilani at second place with 70,830 votes.

44) NA-158

PTI's Muhammad Ibrahim Khan defeats former premier and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani in NA-158, Multan 5 with 83,304 votes. Gilani secured 74,443 votes to stand runner-up.

45) NA-161

PTI’s Mian Muhammad Shafiq wins NA-161 Lodhran 2 with 121,638 votes. PML-N's Mohammad Siddique Baloch received 116,093 votes at stands at second place.

46) NA-170

PTI's Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik wins NA-170, Bahawalpur 1 with 84,495 votes. He was followed by PML-N's Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman who gathered 74,694 votes.



47) NA-174

PTI's Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani wins NA-174 Bahawalpur 5 with 63,884 votes. He is followed by independent candidate Prince Bahawal Abbas who gathered 58,092 votes.

48) NA-177

PTI's Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiyar wins NA-177 Rahim Yar Khan 3, with 100,768 votes. PPP's Makhdoom Shahab Uddin came second with 64,645 votes.

49) NA-188

PTI’s Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar wins NA-188 Layyah 2 with 103,305 votes whereas PML-N’s Mohammad Saqlain Bukhari stands at second place with 76,103 votes.

50) NA-190

PTI's Zulfikar Ali Khosa has emerged victorious in NA-190 Dera Ghazi Khan-2 polls by securing 62,936 votes. Khosa was followed by independent candidate Amjad Farooq Khosa, who bagged 56,310.

51) NA-191

PTI’s Zartaj Gul wins NA-191, DG Khan 3 with 79,817 votes. PML-N’s Awais Leghari runner-up with 54,548 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling station suggested.

52) NA-192

PTI’s Mohammad Khan Leghari wins from NA-192, DG Khan 4 with 80,522 votes. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was runner-up with 67,608 votes.



53) NA-193

PTI's Jaffer Khan Leghari has won the polls in NA-193 Rajanpur-1 with 87,915 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results from all polling stations suggested. Leghari was followed by PML-N's Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gurchani, who could secure 55,409 votes.

54) NA-194

PTI's Nasrullah Dareshak won NA-194 Rajanpur-2 election by securing 75,209 votes. Dareshak was followed by independent Hafeezur Rehman Khan Dareshak, who attained 60,311 votes.

55) NA-115

PTI’s Ghulam Bibi Bharwana wins NA-115 Jhang with 91,434 votes. Independent candidate Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi runner-up with 68,616 votes.

56) NA-57

PTI’s Sadaqat Ali Abbasi wins NA-57 Murree with 97,104 votes. PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi runner up with 91,381 votes.

57) NA-108

PTI’s Farrukh Habib wins NA-108 FSB 8 with 112,740 votes.PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali runner up with 111,529 votes.

58) NA-38

PTI’s Ali Amin Khan Gandapur wins NA-38. DI Khan 1 with 80236 votes. JUI-F’s Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman runner up with 45,457 votes.

59) NA-38

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur wins NA-38 DI Khan 1 with 80236 votes. MMA's Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman comes in second with 45,457 votes.

60) NA-249

PTI’s Faisal Vawda wins NA-249 Karachi West 2 with 35,344 votes. PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif runner up with 34,626 votes.

61) NA-39

PTI's Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh wins NA-39, Dera Ismail Khan 2 with 79,150 votes. MMA's Maulana Fazlur Rehman runner-up with 51,920 votes.

62) NA-131

PTI’s Imran Khan wins NA-131, Lahore 9 with 84, 313 votes: unofficial results from all polling stations. PML-N’s Saad Rafique runner up with 83,633 votes.



63) NA-159

PTI’s Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon wins NA-159, Multan 6 with 102, 606 votes: unofficial results from all polling stations. PML-N’s Muhammad Zulqarnain Bukhari runner up with 99,374 votes.

64) NA-237

PTI’s Jamil Ahmed Khan wins with 33,289 votes. PPPP’s Abdul Hakim Baloch follows with 31,907 votes.

65) NA-243

PTI chief Imran Khan wins with 91,358 votes. MQM’s Syed Ali Raza Abidi follows with 24,082 votes.

66) NA-244

PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi wins with 69,475 votes. PML-N’s MIftah Ismail follows with 31,247 votes.

67) NA-245

PTI's Amir Liaquat wins NA-245, Karachi East 4 with 56,615 votes. MQM-P's Farooq Sattar runner up with 35,247 votes.

68) NA-256

PTI’s Muhammad Najeeb Haroon wins NA-256, Karachi Central 4 with 89,850 votes: unofficial results from all polling stations. MQM-P’s Amir Wali Uddin Chishti runner up with 45,575 votes.

69) NA-105

PTI’s Raza Nasrullah wins with 77, 862 votes. Independent Muhammad Masood Nasir follows with 69,211 votes.

70) NA-110

PTI’s Raja Riaz Ahmed wins with 114,215 votes. PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan follows with 108,172 votes.

71) NA-107

PTI’s Khurram Shehzad wins with 126,441 votes. PML-N’s Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari follows with 102,159 votes.

72) NA-265

PTI’s Qasim Khan Suri wins with 25,973 votes. BNP’s Nawabzada Mir Lashkari Raisani follows with 20,389 votes.

73) NA-24

PTI’s Fazal Muhammad Khan win in NA-24 Charsadda with 83,495 votes. ANP Chief Asfandyar Wali follows with 59,483 votes.

74) NA-25

PTI’s Pervaiz Khattak wins NA-25, Nowshera 1 with 82,118 votes. PPP’s Khan Pervez runner-up with 35,658 votes.



75) NA-186

PTI’s Amir Talal Gopand wins with 62,915 votes. PPPP's Muhammad Dawood Khan follows with 52,790 votes.

76) NA-187

PTI’s Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi wins with 93,902 votes. Independent Bahadur Ahmed Khan runner-up with 82,225 votes.

77) NA-189

PTI’s Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood wins with 78,596 votes. Independent Sardar Meer Badshah runner-up with 39,522 votes.

78) NA-195

PTI’s Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan wins with 53,724 votes. PML-N Khizar Hussain Mazari runner-up with 42,426 votes.

79) NA-250

PTI’s Ataullah wins with 30,052 votes. MQM’s Fayyaz Kaimkhani follows with 24,066 votes.

80) NA-252

PTI’s Aftab Jehangir wins with 21,065 votes. MQM’s Abdul Qadir Khanzada runner-up with 17,858 votes.

81) NA-102

PTI’s Nawab Sher Waseer wins in NA-102, Faisalabad 2 with 109,708 votes. PML-N’s Tallal Chaudhry runner up with 97,869 votes.

82) NA-247

PTI's Arif Alvi wins in NA-247 Karachi with 31,202 votes. MQM-Pakistan's Farooq Sattar runner-up with 8,452 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — 29

1) NA-10

PML-N's Abdullah Khan wins NA-10, Shangla with 33,804 votes. ANP's Sadeedur Rehman is the runner-up with 32,104 votes.

2) NA-77

PML-N's Mehnaz Aziz wins NA-77 Narowal 1 with 111,216 votes whereas Independent candidate Mian Tariq Anis is runner-up with 61,918 votes.

3) NA-81

PML-N's Khurram Dastgir-Khan wins NA-81 Gujranwala 3 with 130,837 votes. PTI's Chaudhry Mohammad Siddique runner-up with 88,166 with votes.

4) NA-84

PML-N’s Azhar Qayyum Nahara wins NA-84, Gujranwala 6 with 119,612 votes against PTI’s Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz who got 89,728 votes.

PS-21 Khairpur 1 PPP’s Qaim Ali Shah wins with 48,546 votes. GDA’s Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh runner-up with 27,974 votes

5) NA-89

PML-N’s Mohsin Shahnawaz wins NA-89 Sargodha 2 with 114,245 votes. He was followed by PTI's Usama Ghias Ahmad Mela who bagged 113,422 votes.

6) NA-100

PML-N’s Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh wins NA-100 Chiniot 2 with 76,149 votes. PTI's Zulfiqar Ali Shah runner-up with 75,827 votes.

7) NA-120

PML-N’s Rana Tanvir Hussain wins Sheikhupura 2 with 99,674 votes. PTI's Ali Asghar Chaudhry is the runner-up with 74, 165 votes.

8) NA-124

PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz won election in NA-124 Lahore-2 by bagging 139,443 votes. He was followed by PTI candidate Nauman Qaisar, who secured 69,251 votes.

9) NA-125

PML-N’s Waheed Alam Khan wins NA-125, Lahore 3 with 122,327 votes. PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid is runner-up with 105,857 votes.

10) NA-128

PML-N’s Shaikh Rohale Asghar wins NA-128 Lahore 6 with 98,199 votes while PTI’s Ijaz Ahmed Dayal is runner-up with 52,774 votes.

11) NA-137

PML-N's Saad Wasim Akhtar won the polls in NA-137 Kasur-1 by securing 38,077 votes. Akhtar was followed by PTI candidate Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali, who could only secure 11,359 votes.

12) NA-138

PML-N's Rasheed Ahmed Khan won in NA-138, Kasur 2 with 87,510 votes. He was followed by PTI's Sardar Rashid Tufail who got 49,947 votes.

13) NA-142

PML-N’s Chaudhry Riazul Haq wins NA-142 Okara 2 with 140,733 votes. PTI’s Rao Hassan Sikandar at second place with 76,592 votes.



14) NA-144

PML-N's Muhammad Moin Khan Watto won NA-144, Okara 4 with 61,467 votes. Independent candidates Mian Manzoor Ahmed Khan Watto came second with 50,246 votes.

15) NA-151

PML-N’s Mohammad Khan Daha wins Khanewal 2 with 111,198 votes. PTI’s Ahmad Yar Hiraj on second place with 109,520 votes.

16) NA-153



PML-N's Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir wins Khanewal 4 with 106,291 votes. PTI's Malik Ghulam Murtaza Maitla comes second with 76,920 votes.

17) NA-166

PML-N's Abdul Rehman Khan Kanchu wins NA-166, Lodhran 1 with 125740 votes. PTI's Muhammd Akhtar Kanchu trailed behind with 115,321 votes.



18) NA-171



PML-N's Riaz Hussain Pirzada won election in NA-171 Bahawalpur-2 with 59,500 votes. He was followed by PTI's Naeemuddin Waraich, who secured 53,109 votes.

19) NA-78

PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal wins NA-78, Narowal 2 with 126,385 votes while PTI’s Abrar-ul-Haq runner-up with 66,934 votes.

20) NA-129

PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq wins NA-129 Lahore 7 with 103,021 votes. PTI’s Aleem Khan is runner up with 94,879 votes.

21) NA-136

PML-N's Malik Muhamad Afzal Khokhar wins NA-136, Lahore 14 with 88,831 votes. PTI's Malik Asad Ali Khokhar runner up with 44,669 votes.

22) NA-112

PML-N’s Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry wins NA-112 Toba Tek Singh 2 with 125,303 votes. PTI’s Muhammad Ashfaq runner up with 121,031 votes.

23) NA-106

Rana Sanaullah wins NA-106, Faisalabad 6 with 106,319 votes.

24) NA-82

PML-N's Usman Ibrahim wins NA-82, Gujranwala 4 with 117,520 votes. PTI's Ali Ashraf runner up with 67,400 votes.

25) NA-72

PML-N’s Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani Subhani wins NA-72, Sialkot with 129,041 votes. PTI's Firdous Ashiq Awan runner up with 91,393 votes.

26) NA-92

PML-N’s Syed Javed Hasnain Shah wins with 96,421 votes. PTI’s Sahibzada Naeem Sialvi follows with 65,700 votes.

27) NA-143

PML-N’s Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan wins with 142,988 votes. PTI’s Syed Gulzar Sibtain follows with 89,177 votes.

28) NA-74

PML-N’s Ali Zahid wins with 97,237 votes. PTI’s Ghulam Abbas follows with 93,434 votes.

29) NA-132

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif wins in NA-132, Lahore 10 with 95,834 votes. PTI's Muhammad Mansha Sindhu runner up with 49,093 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party — 27

1) NA-46

PPP's Sajid Hussain Toori wins NA-46, Kurram Agency 1 with 21,461 votes. PTI's Syed Iqbal Mian stood runner-up with 16,934 votes.

2) NA-58

PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf wins NA-58 Rawalpindi 2 with 125,090 votes, as per unofficial results from all polling stations. PTI’s Chaudhry Azeem runner-up with 96,574 votes.

3) NA-178

PPP's Syed Mustafa Mehmood wins NA-178, Rahim Yar Khan 4 with 93,044 votes. PML-N Muhammad Tariq Chohan came in second with 50,723 votes.



4) NA-180

PPP's Syed Murtaza Mehmood wins NA-180, Rahim Yar Khan 6 with 71,988 votes. While PML-N's Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari was second with 54,990 votes.

5) NA-216

PPP's Shazia Marri wins from NA-216, Sanghar 2 with 82,667 votes. She was followed by GDA's Kishan Chand Parwani who secured 70,135 votes.

6) NA-223

PPP’s Syed Abrar Ali wins NA-223 Matiari with 92,500 votes, as per unofficial results from all polling stations. GDA’s Zafar Ali Shah was the runner-up with 59,870 votes.

7) NA-224

PPP's Zulfiqar Bachani emerged victorious in NA-224, Tando Allahyar election after he attained 80,230 votes. GDA's Mohammad Mohsin stood runner-up with 51,536 votes.

8) NA-203

PPP's Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi wins NA-203, Kamber Shahdadkot 2 with 80,800 votes. PTI's Sakhawat Ali runner up with 12,008 votes.

9) NA-211

PPP's Abrar Ali Shah wins NA-211, Naushahro Feroze 1 with 92,500 votes. GDA's Zafar Ali Shah runner-up with 59,870 votes.

10) NA-223

PPP's Makhdoom Jamil Uz Zaman wins NA-223, Matiari with 85,042 votes. GDA's Makhdoom Fazal Hussain runner-up with 41,793 votes.

11) NA-224

PPP's Zulfiqar Bachani wins NA-224, Tando Allahyar with 80,230 votes. GDA's Muhammmad Mohsin runner up with 51536 votes

12) NA-229

PPP's Mir Ghulam Ali wins NA-229, Badin 1 with 96,560 votes. GDA's Muhammad Hassam Mirza runner up with 81,225 votes.

13) NA-231

PPP's Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi wins NA-231, Sujawal with 129,980 votes. MMA's Molvi Muhammad Saleh runner-up with 11,177 votes.

14) NA-236

PPP's Jam Abdul Karim Bijar wins NA-236, Malir 1 with 66,623 votes. PTI's Masroor Ali runner-up with 26,456 votes.

15) NA-238

PPP's Syed Rafiullah wins NA-238, Malir 3 with 28,069 votes. PRHP's Hafiz Aurangzaib runner up with 16,957 votes.

16) NA-214

PPPP’s Ghulam Mustafa Shah wins with 110,902 votes. SUP’s Syed Zainul Abideen follows with 54,676 votes.

17) NA-202

PPP’s Aftab Shahban Mirani wins with 72,159 votes. MMA’s Nasir Mehmood Soomro follows with 36,046 votes.

18) NA-198

PPPP's Abid Hussain Bhaiyo wins NA-198 Shikarpur-1 with 61,213 votes. Independent Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi follows with 49,961 votes.



19) NA-197

PPPP’s Ehsanur Rehman Mazari wins with 84,742 votes. MMA’s Shamsheer Ali Mazari follows with 47,326 votes.



20) NA-201

PPP's Khursheed Ahmed Junejo wins with 97,051 votes. GDA's Allah Bux Unar runner-up with 69,111 votes.

21) NA-210

PPPP’s Syed Javed Jilani wins with 90,718 votes. GDA’s Syed Kazim Ali Shah runner-up with 78,525 votes.

22) NA-217

PPPP’s Roshanuddin Junejo wins with 102,361 votes. GDA's Mehar Ali Khan runner-up with 43,757 votes.

23) NA-219

PPPP’s Mir Munwar Ali Talpur wins with 105,823 votes. GDA's Arbab Ghulam Rahim follows with 51,145 votes.

24) NA-220

PPPP’s Nawaz Yousaf Talpur wins with 162,979 votes. PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi runner-up with 104,267 votes.

25) NA-221

PPPP’s Pir Noor Muhammad Shah win with 75,360 votes. PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi runner-up with 57,125 votes.

26) NA-231

PPPP’s Ayaz Ali Sherazi wins with 129,980 votes. MMA’s Molvi Muhammad Saleh Alahdad runner-up with 11,177 votes.

27) NA-235

PPPP’s Rafiq Ahmed Jamali wins with 81,200 votes. PTI’s Karim Ali Jatioi follows with 63,008 votes.

Independents — 5

1) NA-150

Independent candidate Syed Fakhar Imam won polls in NA-150 Khanewal-1 by securing 82,595 votes. PTI's Mohammad Raza Hayat Hiraj stood runner-up with 71,034 votes.

2) NA-166

Independent candidate Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo wins NA-166, Bahawalnagar 1 with 101,647 votes. He was followed by PTI's Syed Muhammad Asghar who got 91,046 votes.

3) NA-205

Independent candidate Ali Mohammad Mahar wins NA-205 Ghotki 2 with 56,280 votes. PPP's Ahsanullah stands at second place with 25,100 votes.

4) NA-185

Independent Syed Basit wins with 94,282 votes. PTI's Muhammad Muazzam Ali Jatoi follows with 72,822 votes.

5) NA-50

Independent Muhammad Ali wins with 23,830 votes. Independent Syed Tariq Gilani follows with 8,250 votes.



PML-Q — 1

1) NA-68

PML-Q's Hussain Elahi wins NA 68 Gujrat 1 with 74,680 votes. PML-N's Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul was runner-up with 34,820 votes.

MMA — 5

1) NA-36

MMA’s Mohammad Anwar Khan wins NA-36 Lakki Marwat with 43,926 votes against PTI’s Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, who received 34,153 votes.

2) NA-37

MMA's Asad Mehmood wins NA-37, Tank 3 with 27,871 votes. He was followed by PTI's Habib Ullah Khan Kundi who bagged 15,971 votes.

3) NA-51

MMA's Abdul Shakoor wins NA-51, Frontier Region with 20,065 votes. He was followed by PTI's Qaisar Jamal who managed to get 18,335 votes.

4) NA-257

MMA’s Maulana Abdul Wasay wins NA-257 Killa Saifullah with 30,000 votes, defeating JUI-NP's Abdul Rauf who bagged 11,580 votes.

5) NA-264

MMA's Molvi Asmatullah wins with 14,887 votes. BNP’s Malik Abdul Wali Kakar runner-up with 10,071 votes.

GDA - 2

1) NA-230

GDA’s Fehmida Mirza wins NA-230 Badin 2 with 96,875 votes. PPP’s Haji Rasool is second with 96,015 votes.

2) NA-199

GDA's Ghous Bux Mahar wins with 62,785 votes. PPP’s Zulfiqar Ali Kemario runner-up with 55,987 votes.

MQM-Pakistan 3

1) NA-253

MQM’s Usama Qadri wins with 52,426 votes. PTI’s Ashraf Jabbar follows with 49,145 votes.



2) NA-226

MQM’s Sabir Kaimkhani wins with 46,646 votes. PTI’s Jamshed Ali Sheikh follows with 38,672 votes.

3) NA-227

MQM’s Salahuddin wins with 52,053 votes. PTI’s Muhammad Hakam follows with 41,513 votes.



Balochistan National Party-2

1) NA-266

BNP’s Agha Hassan Baloch wins with 20,034 votes. MMA's Hafiz Hussain Ahmed follows with 11,057 votes.

2) NA-268

BNP’s Muhammad Hashim wins with 14,435 votes. MMA's Muhammad Usman Badini follows with 12,272 votes.