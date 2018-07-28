Japan congratulates Imran Khan, hopes to further strengthen bilateral ties

The Japanese government is looking forward to working with the new Pakistani government. Photo: File

TOKYO: The Japanese government congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his political party on victory in the general election 2018.

According to the local media, the Japanese government hopes that relations between the two countries will get better with the new Pakistani leadership in place.

Japanese investors have worked on several important projects with the previous Pakistani government and the country hopes it will continue its work with the new government as well, Japanese officials were cited as saying.

There are several opportunities for investment in Pakistan, they added, and expressed hope that Imran’s government will continue to work on deals between the two countries.

The PTI was declared to be leading with 115 of 267 National Assembly (NA) seats, according to the polls results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) so far.



On Thursday, a day after the polling took place, Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan made his first speech to the nation and declared his party victorious. He spoke of his future plans and how his party would tackle the critical issues the country faces.



The German government has also commended the July 25 general election held in Pakistan, saying it is "ready to work closely and confidently" with the new leadership.

In a statement, the German Foreign Office spokesperson said their country looks forward "to [assisting] them in accomplishing these tasks", referring to the newly-elected Pakistani government.

US spokesperson Heather Nauert in a statement also said that the US was looking forward to working with the new government of Pakistan and furthering the goals of security and stability in South Asia.

"As Pakistan’s elected leaders form a new government, the United States will look for opportunities to work with them to advance our goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia," Nauert said.