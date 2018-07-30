Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Jul 30 2018
By
AFP

Asia stocks open lower on fears over US growth

By
AFP

Monday Jul 30, 2018

Officials hope solar-blocking 'paint' and mobile misting stations will help tackle the risk of heatstroke, particularly among spectators unused to hot weather who will spend hours outdoors watching events or queuing. Photo: AFP
 

TOKYO: Asian markets opened lower Monday, following Wall Street’s downbeat finish last week on fears that US economic growth has peaked, and with investors watching the Bank of Japan’s meeting.

On Friday, data showed the US economy expanded at an annual rate of 4.1 per cent in the second quarter, matching analyst expectations.

The rise was due in part to strong consumer spending and a trade-war driven bump in exports. It was the fastest growth in almost four years.

But despite US President Donald Trump hailing the figure as an "American economic miracle", US investors were unimpressed, sending stocks lower on a sense that the figures represent a peak.

US shares also took a battering from a largely disappointing round of earnings, with Exxon Mobil, Intel and Twitter all falling.

In Asia stocks trading Monday, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened down 0.46 per cent, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.26 per cent.

Investors are closely watching the Bank of Japan’s two-day meeting starting Monday, with widespread speculation about whether the central bank may be looking to alter its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Reports earlier this month suggested minor changes were possible in the bank’s bond-buying programme, as it seeks to offset its effects on the banking sector.

The BoJ has engaged in massive bond-buying as part of a programme to push the country’s inflation rate up to 2.0 per cent, seen as necessary to turbocharge the world’s third-largest economy.

But the goal has proved stubbornly elusive and experts said the BoJ might reset expectations on when it could be achieved.

"The BoJ will most likely dole out a plan for eventually adjusting stimulus," wrote Stephen Innes, head of APAC trading at OANDA.

He cited a report suggesting the bank would revise its inflation forecast down, and "forgo any immediate yield curve measure".

China’s stock markets also opened lower as the yuan continued to weaken, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opening down 0.06 per cent, though it picked up.

Markets in Sydney and Seoul also opened lower.

In currency trading, the dollar was rangebound after the US GDP data announcement and with investors focused on monetary policy meetings by the BoJ and other central banks this week.

"It’s going to be a ‘central-bank’ week... and the market is paying close attention to the BoJ," said Masakazu Satou, senior analyst at Gaiame Online.

"I don’t think the BoJ will change its policy dramatically, but it may send a message indicating its willingness to mitigate the negative impact of the current policy," Satou told AFP.

Comments

More From Business:

In a first in four years, dollar falls by Rs5.36 in interbank market

In a first in four years, dollar falls by Rs5.36 in interbank market

 Updated 4 hours ago
Apple and Amazon lead the pack to $1 trillion market value

Apple and Amazon lead the pack to $1 trillion market value

 Updated yesterday
Dollar sheds Rs4 after General Election 2018

Dollar sheds Rs4 after General Election 2018

Updated 2 days ago
YouTube plans original programming in India, Japan and other markets

YouTube plans original programming in India, Japan and other markets

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook shares sink on perfect storm of bad news

Facebook shares sink on perfect storm of bad news

 Updated 3 days ago
Pakistan Stock Exchange bullish as PTI looks set for victory

Pakistan Stock Exchange bullish as PTI looks set for victory

Updated 4 days ago
PSX shoots up 875 points day before elections

PSX shoots up 875 points day before elections

 Updated 6 days ago
Nike to raise wages for thousands of employees

Nike to raise wages for thousands of employees

 Updated 6 days ago
Papa John's adopts rights plan to limit founder's stake

Papa John's adopts rights plan to limit founder's stake

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM