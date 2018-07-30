Asian Games: Pakistan hockey team announces to sit out in pay protest

KARACHI: The Pakistan hockey team has announced to not participate in the forthcoming Asian games in protest over the non-issuance of their due daily allowance.



"The players have not yet received the daily allowance for the training camp held for Champions Trophy," said national side's skipper Rizwan Senior. "We won't participate in the Asian Games if we aren't given our due daily allowance."

The national side's training camp was scheduled in Holland for the Champions Trophy.

"It's not a revolt we are asking for our due right," Rizwan added.

Senior player Imran Butt said that the team has conveyed their decision to the team management.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Khalid Sajjad Khokar, in his reaction on the developments, said that there is a conspiracy underway against the national hockey team.

Khokar requested the players to not give any statement to the media regarding the pay issue.

"We will clear all dues before going to Asian Games. Unfortunately, our grant was stopped due to certain unknown reason," he said. "If we don't get money from the money I will pay the players through my own means." He urged the players to focus on their training.