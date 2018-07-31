Can't connect right now! retry
PIA staff returns £7,500 to passenger who left it in aircraft

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff at Heathrow airport returned £7,500 cash to a passenger who was travelling to London from Lahore. Photo: file 

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff at Heathrow airport returned £7,500 cash to a passenger who was travelling to London from Lahore. 

The passenger Zahid Shakir left his purse in the aircraft and left for immigration but an honest member of the staff found the purse and contacted the passenger and returned his cash and other belongings. 

The staff members handed over cash to Sajid Ullah Khan, the PIA station manager.

Zahid Shakir travelled on PK757 to London.

The PIA Station Manager confirmed that the cash amount was returned to the passenger. 

“We managed contact with the passenger and returned his cash to him. I personally returned his money. He was very thankful to the PIA staff for being honest. We are glad that we were able to find the lost cash of our passenger. we often get mentioned negatively but it's important to project that our staff is honest and work hard,” the station manager said. 

Zahid Shakir, a businessman from Lahore, was travelling to London on a business trip. 

He confirmed that his cash was returned to him. “I am thankful to the PIA staff for returning cash to me.”

