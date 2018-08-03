Sania Mirza biopic on the cards

Ronnie Screwvala has acquired the rights to Sania Mirza's life for a sports-biopic. Photo: AFO

After months of speculation Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza might be in line to become the latest sports star to get a biopic.

According to reports in the Mumbai Mirror, producer Ronnie Screwvala has acquired the rights to the tennis player’s life for a sports-biopic.

According to sources at the Mirror, “Many have been wanting to make a film on Sania’s life for a while now and Ronnie has finally bagged the rights for it. The story will be a balance of her professional and personal life with the latter getting more prominence. The makers will zero down on a director soon, after which they will begin the casting process.”

The tennis player is not the first Indian athlete to get a biopic.

Previously cricketers MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin, hockey player Sandeep Singh, athlete Milkha Singh and boxer Mary Kom have had films made on them.

While athletes badminton player Saina Nehwal and retired professional shooter Abhinav Bindra have films in the making.

The three-time Grand Slam doubles winner had announced in April that she and husband Shoaib Malik are expecting their first child.