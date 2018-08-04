Greek police arrest eight suspected of killing Pakistani migrant

According to police, the 29-year-old man had been heading towards Greece's northern border with Macedonia with three others. Photo: File

The Greek police have arrested eight migrants on suspicion of murdering a Pakistani migrant who had been trying to leave the country illegally.

According to the Associated Press, police said on Friday that the eight were suspected of involvement in the July 23 stabbing death of a 29-year-old Pakistani man who had been with three compatriots heading toward Greece's northern border with Macedonia.

The four men were allegedly robbed near the border, with the 29-year-old being stabbed in the process. His body was discovered the following day near a railway track.

Six of the eight suspects are said to be of Afghan origin, while the other two are Pakistanis.

In February this year, 11 Pakistanis were found dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the Libyan coast.