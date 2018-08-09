Protests in Faisalabad after two youth shot dead in 'police encounter'

FAISALABAD: Citizens of Faisalabad took to the streets on Thursday in protest after two youth were shot dead in what police said was an "encounter".



A young man identified as Arsalan died on spot yesterday, while another, named Usman, succumbed to his wounds at the Allied Hospital earlier today.

The two friends had gone out to have dinner and were shot dead by the police after they failed to stop on the police's orders, the families of the deceased youth said.



According to families of the deceased — residents of Millat Town — Usman and Arsalan had recently completed secondary school. The former was the son of a police head constable Munawwar and had secured 960 out of 1050 marks in matric examination. Both of the deceased did not have any criminal record.

According to the police, the two 'suspects' opened fire after they were signalled to stop. They further claimed that a pistol and magazine were recovered from the possession of the deceased.

The postmortem of the deceased is under way at the Allied Hospital.



A First Information Report (FIR) of the case was registered today.

Taking notice of the case, Faisalabad City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan ordered a three-member probe committee comprising SSP Investigation and SSP Operation. The committee will be headed by SSP Madina Town, police spokesperson Inspector Aamir Waheed informed Geo News.



Citizens protest

Angry citizens took to the streets in protest, with some burning tyres and blocking roads.

A policeman was injured after protestors assaulted the official.

The angry protestors also blocked an intersection leading toward Allied Hospital, Jail Road, and the Small Industrial State.