Qalandars shortlist 23 players in first phase of Kashmir development programme

MUZAFFARABAD: Lahore Qalandars have shortlisted 23 players in first phase of players’ development programme for Kashmir after day-long trials in Muzaffarabad.



Thousands of aspiring Qalandars, despite overnight rain, reached Sports Stadium Muzaffarabad on Thursday to demonstrate their skills.

Of them, a local bowler from the valley, Wasif Ali, caught the attention by bowling at a speed of 86.4mph. He was among shortlisted players called for a final trials on Saturday in Mirpur.

A local bowler Wasif Ali catches the attention by bowling at a speed of 86.4mph. — Geo News

“All the shortlisted players are invited to the final trials on Saturday to be held in Mirpur, the players appearing in trials there will be joined by the shortlisted players to form the team of Kashmir Qalandars,” said Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars.

Earlier, the head coach of Lahore Qalandars, Aaqib Javed, along with Inzamam ul Haq and Yasir Shah, judged players’ talent at the nets throughout the day.

National Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq passing on some tips to aspirants. — Geo News

The trio also passed on useful tips to youngsters for improvement in their game.

“It’s encouraging to see players with so much potential in these areas despite the fact that they lack facilities,” said National Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq, who is also advisor to Lahore Qalandars.