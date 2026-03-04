Pakistan Super League unveils official logo for 11th edition

Lahore Qalandars celebrate their victory after winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 final against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 25, 2025. — PSL

The Pakistan Super League has formally unveiled the official logo for its 11th edition, marking the beginning of preparations for the highly anticipated season.

The league's official X account released the new branding, which creatively features the Urdu word for eleven (گیارہ), prominently incorporating the numeral "11" into its design.

The new logo drop comes as preparations finalise for a historic season, which is scheduled to get underway on March 26 at Lahore's iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

This year's tournament will see the league expand to eight teams for the first time.

In the opening fixture, defending champions Lahore Qalandars are set to take on tournament debutants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen. The match will be preceded by a colourful opening ceremony in Lahore .

In a significant development just weeks before the tournament, the franchise initially operating as Sialkot Stallionz has been officially rebranded as Multan Sultans.

The change follows a strategic partnership and majority takeover by CD Ventures, with Gohar Shah appointed as the new CEO.

The rebranding, approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has increased the franchise's valuation from Rs 1.85 billion to Rs 2 billion and marks the return of a team representing South Punjab.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer confirmed the opening match details while addressing the media, alongside franchise representatives.

He noted that the first leg of the tournament will be heavily centred in Lahore, with the full schedule expected to be released shortly.

Discussions are also ongoing regarding the potential expansion of the league's footprint.

Naseer addressed speculation about hosting a match overseas to engage the Pakistani diaspora, stating that the matter is under active consideration as the PSL aims to solidify its status as a global league.