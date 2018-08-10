Air strikes kill 14 civilians in north Syria: monitor

Photo: file

BEIRUT: Air strikes killed at least 14 civilians and wounded dozens more on Friday in a rebel-held town in northern Syria, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights could not say whether the raids on Orum al-Kubra in Aleppo province were carried out by regime or allied Russian aircraft.

"A series of air strikes on the town killed 14 civilians, including three children, and left dozens of people injured," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

"The toll may rise... because people are trapped under the rubble," Abdel Rahman told AFP.

The strikes came as heavy bombardment slammed into the neighbouring province of Idlib, held by extremists and rebels.

At least nine civilians were killed Friday in that shelling, said Abdel Rahman.