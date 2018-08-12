Ten injured in shooting at Manchester street carnival

At least 10 people were injured in a shooting in Manchester’s Moss Side area early Sunday, local police said.



The shooting reportedly took place at a street party being held after the first day of this weekend's Caribbean Carnival in Alexandra Park.

Police said the victims had "pellet-type wounds that are not believed to be serious". One man was in a serious condition in hospital with leg wounds, BBC reported.

Chief Superintendent Wasim Chaudhry, from Greater Manchester Police, was quoted by the publication as saying: "Thankfully the injuries suffered do not appear to be as serious as first believed and hopefully people will begin to leave hospital over the course of the day following treatment.

"That being said, there may be people who didn't seek treatment last night and I would urge these people to get immediate medical attention if that is the case."

He said the shooting was "a reckless act that could have had devastating consequences".

The Caribbean Carnival, which has been held every summer since 1972, draws thousands of people.