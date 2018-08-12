Komal Uzair becomes second Pakistani woman to summit Spantik peak

Mountaineer Komal Uzair has become the second Pakistani woman to scale the Spatnik peak in Nagar Valley.

Komal was accompanied by her brother Shayan Anwer during the expedition.

They also wore an Ajrak at the summit as they are the first siblings from Sindh to summit Spantik peak.

Komal told Geo.tv that she, along with her brother Shayan, completed their summit on the morning of August 6 at 9:46am.

“It wasn’t an easy expedition for us as just before we were ascending, the weather got worsen and we had to stay in base camp for five days,” Komal said.

Spantik is also known as Golden Peak and is in Spantik-Sosbun Mountains subrange of Karakoram in Nagar Valley, Gilgit Baltistan. Its northwest face features an exceptionally hard climbing route known as the "Golden Pillar". It lies east of Diran and northeast of Malubiting.

Komal is the second Pakistani woman to scale Spantik after Uzma Yousuf. Uzma had completed the summit on August 2, 2017.

Komal says that she’s proud of her achievement and her success is a success of every woman who wants to achieve something in life.

“Many people doubted if we would be able to do that. But I’m very proud and excited that we reached the summit despite difficulties and escaping from rock falling,” she said.

“My inspiration has always been Samina Baig. Uzma is also an example. If one woman can do then there is no reason why other women can do this,” Komal added.

Komal’s brother Shayan, who was with her during the expedition, said that he’s proud of his sister’s achievements.

“I’m really proud of my sister,” Shayan added.



Shayan shared that after climbing 7,000m peak they are now aiming to reach 8,000m in the next attempt.