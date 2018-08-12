Saudi king felicitates Imran Khan on election win

ISLAMABAD: Saudi king Salman bin Abdulaziz congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on his win in the General Election 2018, an Al-Arabiya report said on Sunday.



The report said that the Saudi king, in his message, expressed good wishes for PTI Chairman Imran Khan on behalf of the Saudi government and public.

The Saudi king also extended good will for the development and welfare of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman also wished Imran Khan for being Pakistan’s upcoming prime minister.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan met with Imran Khan at Bani Gala on July 27 — shortly after his party emerged victorious in the General Elections 2018.

