Lahore Qalandars shortlist 22 aspirants in Mardan trials

MARDAN: Continuing with their mission of brining unnoticed talent from every corner of country to limelight, the PSL team Lahore Qalandars took its players development program to Mardan on Monday.



Thousands of aspiring Qalandars reached Mardan Sports Complex to display their skills to the coaching panel of Qalandars, headed by former pacer and LQ’s Director Cricket Operations Aaqib Javed, Pakistan’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq along with country’s batting sensation Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Sohail Khan.

The coaching panel, after analysing skills of players throughout the day, shortlisted 22 players from Mardan to appear in final trials

“It was a hectic day for us, players were so skillful. We have shortlisted 22 players for final trials which will be held in Jamrud on Tuesday,” said Qalandars’ coach Ejaz Ahmed Junior.

Qalandars’ CEO Atif Rana said the response in Mardan was overwhelming.

“Thousands of aspiring Qalandars came today to appear in trials. More than 10,000 people had registered themselves for Mardan trials and the footfall was beyond our expectations,” he said.

“It’s success of our mission of bringing people back to grounds,” Rana added.

Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan’s batting star, expressed his delight seeing the trials taking place in his hometown.

“I’m very thankful to Lahore Qalandars for taking trials in my hometown. I told them about talent in my area and they honoured my request,” Fakhar said.

“It’s very encouraging to see people from Mardan coming and showing their skills here.”

The players shortlisted from Mardan include M Humayoon, Sajjad Ibrahim, Aitezaz Khan, Waqar Ahmed, Fawad Malook, Shahryar Zaib, Tahir Shah, Waseem Khan, M Faisal, Murtaza Jamal, Umar Khan, Imran Khan, Aqib Khan, Habibullah, Saddam Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, M Bilal, Ahsanullah, Shahab, Kashif Khan, M Saqib and Gohar Ali.

After conducting trials in Abbottabad and Mardan for formation of KP Qalandars, the coaching panel of Lahore Qalandars will reach Jamrud on Tuesday to celebrate cricket along with Independence Day.