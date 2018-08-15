London rickshaws buzz with Pakistan’s national songs

LONDON: Londoners were treated with Pakistan’s national and patriotic songs played on the famous bicycle rickshaws on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14.



Dozens of bicycle rickshaws caught attention of thousands of Londoners – and tourists – who saw Pakistan’s national anthem being blared out on the sound system of these rides taking tourists around.

These bicycle rickshaws are a popular fixture in London’s popular zones 1 and 2 where they frequent to provide quick ride to tourists who like to feel London more closely through open air and natural tour around.

Millions of tourists from around the world travel to London each year and most of them can be spotted in zones 1 and 2 – the main centres of attraction.

Tourists and passersby were seen stopping to watch with delight these rickshaws carrying Pakistan flags and playing popular national songs at Oxford Street, Baker Street, Knightsbridge and other parts of Central London.

It’s understood that that Pakistan’s High Commission organised this show as part of Independence Day celebrations on August 14.

Pakistan’s new high commissioner to the UK Sahebzada Ahmed Khan approved plans for the commission of bicycle rickshaws.