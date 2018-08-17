PPP needs time to 'return to the track': Saad Rafique

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said Thursday night that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has its own constraints and pressures, as well as problems.



During an interview on Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Rafique, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said his party feels sympathetic towards the PPP.



Further, when asked about how the PPP has announced its decision to not vote in favour of Shehbaz Sharif, the ex-chief minister of Punjab and the PML-N's president, as the prime minister candidate, Rafique said the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party needs time to "return to the track".



The matter will slowly be resolved, he added.