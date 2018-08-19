Lahore Qalandars finalise Rawalpindi squad

The Rawalpindi Qalandars squad team-Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Lahore Qalandars’ quest for finding talent in Rawalpindi concluded on Sunday with their coaching panel finalising a squad of a 16-member Rawalpindi Qalandars’ squad.



Over 15,000 cricketers, aiming to be part of Qalandars clan, appeared in two-day trials in Pindi Cricket Stadium and underwent at least five stages of tests at various nets, where they were also observed by Pakistan’s chief selector Inzamam ul Haq and former speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

The Akhar-Inzamam duo not only checked the talent of players but also passed useful tips to the aspiring Qalandars.

“It is so heartwarming to see youngsters participating in these trials. I am sure one day we will be able to find another Shoaib Akhtar from this venue,” said Akhtar, who was once clocked as world’s fastest bowler.

“Qalandars have provided a great platform to players from north to south of the country to come and show their skills,” he added.

Batting maestro Inzamam ul Haq explained the procedure of selecting players.

“At every spot, we have thousands of players and from them we have to pick 16,” said Inzamam adding that players are judged at different stages.

“The first thing we see in batsman is his confidence, which can be judged from his stance. Then we see his footwork and his approach towards delivery,” the former captain added.

The trials also witnessed a tough encounter between bowlers to bowl quickest as presence of Shoaib Akhtar made them bowl faster every time they are on nets.

“When I saw Shoaib Akhtar checking the bowlers, I was encouraged to bowl even faster. I was fortunate that he also came forward to help me by passing me some very useful tips that helped me immediately,” said fast bowler Mamoon Riaz who was picked in the Rawalpindi squad.

For other players, being selected in squad was a first step towards achieving their dreams.

“This is beginning of a journey for me. I am confident that I can prove myself at the platform provided to me by Lahore Qalandars and grow as a cricketer,” said Hammuddin.

Haris Rauf, a fast bowler, who is picked for the second consecutive year said that being with Qalandars changed his life and he has improved a lot from what he was a year before.

“Last year, I came here like several other cricketers to try my luck. I was picked and provided an opportunity by Qalandars to travel to Australia with the rising stars’ squad, I also remained with PSL squad and learnt a lot. I give credit to Lahore Qalandars for changing my career,” said Rauf.

Lahore Qalandars COO Sameen Rana said that he was satisfied with the turnout in Rawalpindi. He also added that the players who were good enough yet couldn’t be picked will remain in radar of Qalandars for their development.

The 16-member Rawalpindi Qalandars squad include: Tahir Baig, Mohammad Naeem, Khayal Maan, Usman Khalid, Safeer Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Hammaduddin, Ehsanullah, Mohammad Saqib, Mamoon Riaz, Asad Rafiq, Umer Hameed, Mohammad Jageer, Haris Rauf, Haris Khan and Sohail Akhtar.

The next stop for Qalandars players’ development program is Faisalabad where the trials will be conducted after Eid, on 24th and 25th of August.