Pakistan thrash Thailand 10-0 in Asian Games hockey opener

Monday Aug 20, 2018
JAKARTA: Pakistan were off to a flying start at the Asian Games Hockey with a 10-0 win over Thailand on Monday.
The opening hockey game, played at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, was dominated by Pakistan, who have won the tournament a record eight times.
Atiq Arshad shone with a hat-trick, while his brother Tauseeq Arshad, and Mohammad Irfan and Abu Bakr all scored twice. Mubashar Ali was the other scorer.
It was the last minute of the first quarter that Tauseeq Arshad converted a penalty corner. Three more goals were added in the second quarter and Pakistan led by 4-0 at the half time.
The Green Shirts found the target six times in the second half to complete the tally.
Pakistan next play Oman on Wednesday.