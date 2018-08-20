Pakistan thrash Thailand 10-0 in Asian Games hockey opener

JAKARTA: Pakistan were off to a flying start at the Asian Games Hockey with a 10-0 win over Thailand on Monday.



The opening hockey game, played at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, was dominated by Pakistan, who have won the tournament a record eight times.

Atiq Arshad shone with a hat-trick, while his brother Tauseeq Arshad, and Mohammad Irfan and Abu Bakr all scored twice. Mubashar Ali was the other scorer.

Pakistan´s Muhammad Faisal Qadir (C) sweeps a ball during the men´s hockey pool B match between Pakistan and Thailand at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 20, 2018. Photo: AFP

It was the last minute of the first quarter that Tauseeq Arshad converted a penalty corner. Three more goals were added in the second quarter and Pakistan led by 4-0 at the half time.

The Green Shirts found the target six times in the second half to complete the tally.

Pakistan next play Oman on Wednesday.